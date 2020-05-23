Inés Arrimadas has given birth this Thursday to her first child with her husband Xavier Cima. The president of Ciudadanos wanted to share the happy news with all her followers from his different social profiles with a nice black and white photograph showing the little hand of his baby next to those of the excited parents. The couple takes a giant step in their love story after having celebrated their bond in the summer of 2016 at the Bodegas Luis Pérez de Jerez de la Frontera.

“Today little Alex has come into the world. We really wanted to see his face! We are immensely happy and very excited about this great gift that life has given us. Many Thanks to all of you who have sent us your best wishes. Everything went very well and we are in perfect condition. Now I will enjoy a few weeks of maternity leave so that I can devote full attention to our child. Kisses to all from the family! “, Has published.

The deputy had already announced a few days ago that she would take the maternal leave when she was asked about the advanced state of her pregnancy: “I am going to take a few weeks to dedicate them to my baby and obviously to exercise my right,” he assured. In addition, he made it clear that his absence will not leave a gap in the game he leads because there will be a team with the established guidelines: “When the women who lead projects, departments or businesses take the low does not suppose any type of problem“he added.

For his part, Xavier Cima has also wanted to dedicate a message to his son through social networks: “Today little Alex has come into the world. Everything has gone very well and both Inés and him are in perfect condition. We are immensely happy and very excited about this great gift that life has given us! Thank you very much to all of you who have sent us your best wishes. Kisses to all from our family! “Wrote the one who was a deputy of Convergence at the time.

After the couple announced the birth, the congratulatory messages have continued. Pedro Sánchez has congratulated them and urged them to enjoy “the arrival of little Álex” wishing them “all the best in this new stage“Other voices that have wanted to offer their best wishes to the happy parents have been Begoña Villacís, Susana Díaz or Ignacio Aguado. Curiously, the motherhood of Inés Arrimadas occurs a few days before the arrival in the world of the daughter of her predecessor in the highest position of Citizens, Albert Rivera.