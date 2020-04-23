Brazil’s large vulnerable population puts the country in a very fragile economic situation in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic, according to former Central Bank president Persio Arida and economist Eduardo Giannetti. In a virtual debate on the opening panel of the 6th edition of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT, this Wednesday, 22, both criticized the performance of President Jair Bolsonaro in the crisis.

The meeting, which this year has a partnership with the newspaper The State of S. Paulo, is organized by the Brazilian community of students in Boston, in the United States, to promote the debate among leaders of the country. O state will provide exclusive coverage on their platforms.

The debate between the two economists dealt with the economic situation in Brazil in the face of the world crisis triggered by the covid-19. “The obscene social inequality weakens Brazil in a situation like this”, defended Giannetti. For him, the context of 40 million or more Brazilians without a regular employment situation makes access to social support policies difficult. “The government often has no way of reaching these people, as they do not have an existence in civilian life. It is a complicating factor at a time when we need to transfer resources to vulnerable social groups.”

Persio Arida says that today we have a “giant” and “dysfunctional” state that promotes inequalities. “How does he do this? In the differentiation of tax regimes, due to the very high salaries of the public sector.” For him, the Bolsonaro government did not take essential measures to reduce inequality before the crisis. Tax reform, administrative reform and trade opening were critical points that, according to Arida, must be done in the country to change this scenario.

The performance of the Federal Executive is also a weakness, says Giannetti. “We have a dysfunctional government. A president who sends signals completely contrary to what is the correct behavior and who is in open conflict with other instances of the Republic”, says the economist.

He also criticized the emptying of the Ministry of Health, after the dismissal of Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta. This, he said, made the portfolio “completely inoperative and with no knowledge of what to do”.

Arida said that the current government has been “a tragedy in the area of ​​education” and is taking measures that hinder the country’s productivity, two indispensable aspects for growth. He criticized the government for not having yet submitted proposals for Administrative and Tax reform to Congress.

Debt

The sustainability of the Brazilian public debt should be a theme that will come with strength after the pandemic of the new coronavirus, evaluates Giannetti. According to him, Brazil was beginning to have more stability, after the pension reform and an effort to contain public spending that began under Michel Temer.

“Unfortunately, given the imperative of public spending and the drop in revenue, both produced by the pandemic, we will have, again, a large balance of public debt,” he said. “The concern and apprehension should not remain only for the future, but right now, in the perception that this debt may not be sustainable.”

Pandemic and the role of the State

More or less State intervention? How to protect the citizen? And the market? How does it all look in times of the global pandemic of the new coronavirus? Questions like these will be debated this Thursday (23) by the four participants in the second panel of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT.

The role of the State in the pandemic and its effects will be debated from 7 pm by economists Ana Paula Vescovi (Banco Santander) and Laura Carvalho (USP), and by jurist Flávia Piovesan, who is part of the human rights commission of the Organization of American States ( OAS). The debate will be mediated by journalist Flávia Oliveira.

The panel includes a program that also includes debates on economic development, entrepreneurship and startups, as well as discussions on inequality and foreign policy. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

