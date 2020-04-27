Economic inequality in Brazil, what it can cause to the country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, will be the themes of panels that are part of the program of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT this Monday, 27. The event, promoted annually by Brazilian students based in Boston, in the United States, it happens through videoconference and has free transmission on the platforms of the state.

At 7 pm, the national scene is the focus of the panel “Covid-19 and economic inequality in Brazil”. The meeting will be attended by presenter Luciano Huck, federal deputy Felipe Rigoni (PSB-ES) and the executive director of Oxfam Brasil, Katia Maia.

The Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT was created in 2014 by Brazilian undergraduate students in Boston to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country’s redemocratization. The first edition was in the following year. The movement was born with the intention of establishing in the American city – recognized pole of knowledge – a basis for discussion on the challenges and possible paths for Brazil.

Follow the panels of the 6th edition of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT on the estadao.com.br portal, on the social networks Twitter and Facebook and on the state on Youtube.

The Mayor of Brazil, Rodrigo Maia (DEM), Governors João Doria (PSDB-SP), Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA) and Renato Casagrande (PSB-ES), among others, will also participate in the online edition of the Brazil Conference. For more information visit the event website: https://www.brazilconference.org/.

See the schedule:

4/27

Inequality, at 19h

Covid-19 and economic inequality in Brazil

Luciano Huck, Felipe Rigoni and Kátia Maia

4/28

Brazilian foreign policy: present and future, at 7 pm

Aloysio Nunes, Celso Amorim, Celso Lafer, Hussein Kalout, Rubens Ricupero and Vera Magalhães (moderation)

1/5

Brazil Conference Ambassador Program, at 5 pm

10 Brazilian youths with social impact projects selected by the conference will be interviewed by Pedro Bial

5/5

How do we become a reformist state ?, at 7 pm

Rodrigo Maia, Paulo Hartung, Marcos Mendes and Eliane Cantanhêde (moderation)

7/5

The challenges of the States in the Crisis, at 19h

João Doria (SP), Helder Barbalho (PA) and Renato Casagrande (ES) and Andreza Matais (moderation)

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

.