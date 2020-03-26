“In a society as unequal as that of Mexico, one cannot restrict economic and social activity so much because then one would cause possibly irreparable damage,” said the undersecretary of Health.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, He reiterated that despite the fact that many want the measures taken to deal with the Covid-19 to be as extreme as possible, as is the case in other countries, it has been found that some of these, such as the closure of borders and airports, do not have technical basis.

However, he argued that there are others that do work, such as the massive reduction of social mobility for a reasonably short period.

“One would like to make them extreme, so that not a single person moves from his place; Nevertheless, one has to be aware of the social reality, which is specific to each country“He said during the morning conference this Thursday.

“Some countries, for example, those of Western Europe characteristically have a reasonably equitable distribution of wealth, the same is true in Scandinavian countries. In Mexico, unfortunately this is not the case and we all know it perfectly. For many years we have had profound social and economic inequality, “he added.

From the National Palace, López-Gatell reported that in the more impartial societies, the population has more capacity to save and, therefore, to resist this intense period of restricted mobility in which small shops, independent professional activities, and more are closed.

The official of the Ministry of Health (Ssa) explained that the two forces that govern the public health response to combat the current health emergency are: “the limit imposed by social reality because we don’t want to have a more expensive remedy than the disease itself and the other element is the opportunity time, it’s crucial”.

“We have to be very clear in understanding this, the epidemic does not end overnight. We would all aspire, it is intuitive to think: we closed and the epidemic ended and then when the restriction period ends there is no epidemic, no. Let us be clear that this cannot be achieved ”, he declared.

“What can be achieved, and that is the purpose of the National Day of Healthy Distance, and that is why we package it in a group of collective measures of healthy distance. This goes beyond the healthy distance that one can personally decide, but that is not enough, general measures are needed where schools, jobs, public spaces do not have people gathered, “he said.

He explained that although Mexico has few positive cases compared to other countries, Currently there is a unique moment that cannot be missed.

“The opportunity is to do it now and to do it en masse, to the extent that the limit of reality allows it without irremediably affecting the most unprotected family economies, but it must be done now and it is all at the same time, it cannot be staggered because it is time that we cannot lose ”, he explained.

“Once the epidemic curve, which is the number of daily cases, begins to grow exponentially, we can no longer stop the epidemic. That is what is happening to Italy, Spain and the United States. Daily cases are doubling every two days, these are irrepressible and despite the extreme measures that Europe is exercising, they are not going to have such a significant impact as if it had been done when we have few cases, “he explained.

“Fortunately, as we began to prepare, as the World Health Organization has said, Mexico was the first country to react, it has been able to contemplate in detail and with a technical and scientific basis the moment of opportunity, and the moment is East. That is why the National Sana Distancia Day that involves the massive demobilization of the population from March 23 to April 19, ”he concluded.