The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) announced on Wednesday (20) that the National High School Exam (And either) 2020 will be postponed. According to the agency, which is responsible for applying the test, the exam will take place between 30 and 60 days after the original dates. The printed test would take place between the 1st and 8th of November and the digital exams were scheduled for the 22nd and 29th of November.

Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão Content

The decision comes less than 24 hours after the Senate approved the postponement of Enem 2020. The Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, was against the measure, but, in the last days, admitted the possibility and said that he would consult the society. “The MEC will make a consultation, in the last week of June, to all the registrants, through Inep’s ‘Participant Page’. Will we keep the date? Postpone for 30 days? Suspend until the end of the pandemic? The Jair Bolsonaro government he wants to know the opinion of the Brazilians! Democracy is it! “, wrote the minister, also this Tuesday (19).

Read, in full, the note released by Inep:

Attentive to the demands of society and the manifestations of the Legislative Power due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the National High School Examination (Enem) 2020, the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) and the Ministry of Education (MEC ) decided to postpone the application of the exams in print and digital versions. The dates will be postponed from 30 to 60 days in relation to what was foreseen in the notices.

To this end, Inep will promote a poll directed at Enem 2020 subscribers, to be held in June, through the Participant Page. Registration for the exam remains open until 11:59 pm on Friday, May 22.

See too:

Video goes viral when it shows a reporter taking off shoes and giving the migrant barefoot; Look