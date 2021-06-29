Ineos grenadier to destroy antipersonnel mines with halo trust

Halo Trust is a non-profit charitable organization that currently has a presence in 25 countries (including Colombia) where works to find and destroy war debris, primarily antipersonnel mines. Now, Ineos Automotive has joined in and is developing a special version of the Grenadier to contribute to this cause.

The current Halo Trust operation has a total of 600 Land Rover Defender, some of which with nearly 40 years of work are close to completing their useful life with the organization. Naturally the Ineos Grenadier, who looks like a Defender and was even sued by Land Rover because of this, but it is definitely not a Defender (according to the judges), it is a more than logical replacement.

Ineos Grenadier, Halo Trust

For this reason, Ineos is developing a special version of the Grenadier for the Halo Trust and its search and destruction campaign for mines, which it would be equipped with anchor points for armored bottom plates and storage for the necessary tools. Likewise, some units will be converted into ambulances because unfortunately things do not always go well.

“Our 9,000 deminers are some of the most resilient people in the world and they need a vehicle they can trust to keep them safe and get the job done. We want to share our experiences with Ineos to manufacture an all-terrain ready for the challenges of the 21st century”Said James Cowan, CEO of the Halo Trust. According to the organization, of the million miles they travel in tests, about 300,000 are off the asphalt.

As part of the development of the Ineos Grenadier, the manufacturer is already testing it with 130 units around the world and some of these will join the Halo Trust operation in Kosovo to test performance and behavior in their work.

Ineos Grenadier and Halo Trust