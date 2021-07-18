Ineos Grenadier: this is its surprising interior

Enlarge

ACD July 18, 2021

With an eyedropper we are getting to know all the details of the expected Ineos Grenadier, now we can see the images of its interior.

It has been a long time since we started to learn about the new Ineos Grenadier, which has gradually revealed some of its characteristics. Now, at last, it is the turn of the interior and we have already seen their first official images.

Inspired by the original Land Rover Defender, it displays an impressively new look that has sought to achieve a robust and timeless design, but that at all times practicality is the one that commands.

We are talking about an interior different from everything on the market, and in which the latest advances in technology are combined with a more robust and pragmatic design, since, as defended by the British brand, it has been designed to be ultra-durable.

Design and durability, the keys to the interior of the Grenadier The Grenadier features a cabin made from ultra-durable and stain-resistant materials, washable upholstery and even has drainage holes on the ground to underline its ability to withstand the harshest conditions. However, designer Toby Ecuyer says a key mission has been to demonstrate that extreme durability does not have to be a penalty for comfort and refinement.

You may be interested: The 5 best 4 × 4 (authentic)

Functionality and practicality are combined with the most advanced technology in the Granadier. Therefore, there is a 12.3 inch touch screen, but management can also be accessed via a rotary knob. It equips Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a state-of-the-art navigation system.

In this sense, from Ineos it is defended that a high level of customization possibilities, with a wide range of accessories and interior options for each of your potential clients.