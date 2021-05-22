INEOS Grenadier test images | Daily motor

What will possibly be one of the best pure SUVs at the time of its commercialization continues its testing phase with success. Its about INEOS Grenadier, the true successor to the classic Land Rover Defender, in concept at least, and which has just undergone some tough test days in Austria whose images accompany these lines.

The second test phase has 1.8 million km

After the tests at low temperatures carried out in Sweden with the main objective of calibrating the propeller, it has been the CEO of INEOS himself, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has taken control of the 4×4 in Austria, more specifically in the Magna Styer test track located on the Schöckl mountain, the main engineering partner of petrochemicals.

According to the press release issued by the company, tests have been successfully completed for the different prototypes that have participated in them, with a very important leap compared to the first units built, framing these tests in a much more ambitious second test phase that involves 130 units and in which a total of 1.8 million kilometers will be covered, including extreme heat conditions such as those found in Death Valley (USA) or the Middle East.

However, the initial planning of INEOS has been delayed throughout the past 2020, something that is not a surprise either given the pandemic experienced, so the start of production of the Grenadier is scheduled for July next year. Thus, for the moment we will have to settle for the images revealed in Austrian lands, in which we can see several units in snowy areas and on tracks of no little difficulty.

INEOS, despite being linked to Mercedes, has turned to BMW mechanics

The Grenadier has turned out to be a dream come true for all those who love the 4×4 in its purest facet, as it is still a Updated reinterpretation of the classic Defender, a tough, spartan vehicle, without conception to the most sumptuous luxury and with a classic frame of stringers and cross members. A very promising project as a result of the passion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the healthy accounts of the INEOS Group, a petrochemical company with a turnover of more than 60,000 million dollars and 6 billion in profits, in addition to sponsoring the Mercedes Formula One team and brand-new owner of the star’s signature factory in Hambach, where the smart EQ fortwo was produced.

They have not yet transcended all the characteristics of the Granadier, as well as its interior design, but what we do know is that under its body it will have BMW diesel and gasoline mechanics, automatic transmission by 8-speed ZF torque converter, as well as reducer, locks of differentials or the possibility of optionally equipping off-road tires signed by BF Goodrich.