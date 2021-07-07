Ineos grenadier shows its interior

If today the main complaint with the interior of the cars is that almost all the physical buttons have completely disappeared to hide in some hidden menu of the infotainment screen, The opposite will happen at Ineos Grenadier due to the large number of controls in the center console and even on the roof.

Since it was presented a year ago Ineos Automotive had shown the Grenadier exterior design with luxury of details for your performance tests without having to resort to camouflaged units, but the images of the interior had been reserved. Up to now.

Ineos Grenadier interior

There is no doubt that at first glance it is difficult not to be overwhelmed by the large number of buttons, knobs and switches that you see on the helm, center console and in the roof console, so we do not imagine what it will be like to be there and have to interact with these. However, if we remember that it is a pure all-terrain vehicle, this “environment” begins to make sense: relegating everything to a screen that can fail is not a luxury that can be given in a vehicle whose goal is to be away from it all.

The buttons on the Ineos Grenadier overhead console are switches that have been pre-wired so that the owners can enable them according to their needs (this avoids having to make adjustments “spells”), and there are also those of the differential blocks, stability control, interior and exterior lights and off-road driving modes.

In the central console are the most common controls for any vehicle such as air conditioning, seat heating, volume, etc. The ignition, by the way, is with a traditional key that is turned. Giving it a touch of modernity, at the top there is a 12.3-inch horizontal touch screen for the infotainment system with connectivity for Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

As a curious fact, among the buttons on the helm of the Ineos Grenadier, which includes the control for cruise, volume and telephone control, there is a red one marked ‘toot’ and with a small bicycle:This allows a more “friendly” whistle function to alert cyclists, for example, of the presence of the truck without having to resort to normal that can end up being very “aggressive” and giving someone a scare or something else.

For those who are going to use it as a utility and making the most of its capabilities, it offers an easy-to-clean finish (with hose), anti-stain upholstery and floor drains, as well as there will be the option of a more elegant interior with leather upholstery and even rugs. There will be a version for five passengers or a commercial one for two passengers and as an option a Power Pack with a 2,000-watt AC converter will also be offered to recharge equipment and tools.

The Reservations for the Ineos Grenadier will begin in October next with a view to making the first deliveries to customers in July next year.

