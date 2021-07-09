Inegi officials will not be able to earn more than the president

Officials of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) will not be able to receive perceptions higher than those earned by the President of the Republic, after Minister Fernando Franco González Salas denied suspending the application of the Federal Law on Remuneration of Public Servants (LFRSP).

The member of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) accepted for processing the constitutional controversy 76/2021 promoted by the autonomous body against the LFRSP, promulgated last May.

“Attentive to the foregoing, the particular characteristics of the case and the nature of the contested provisions, without prejudging the merits of the matter, which will be the subject of study in the judgment that is issued in due course, proceeds to deny the suspension in the terms requested by the petitioner ”, resolved Minister Franco González Salas.

In this way, INEGI’s senior managers must keep their salary below that assigned to the head of the Executive Power, as established by the LFRSP.

As of the first publication of this regulation, which set salary caps for the Public Administration, with the President being higher, various autonomous bodies disagreed.

The INEGI, the National Electoral Institute (INE), the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) and the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) challenged the law, with constitutional controversies, with the argument of that the salary cap limited them in their autonomy and independence.

So far, only the INEGI controversy has been accepted for processing that, by denying the suspension of the application of the contested law, its managers will maintain a salary below the President, until the matter is resolved in substance, in accordance with what was published in the SCJN podium.

jcp