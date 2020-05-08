Given the relevance it has for the country, INEGI is working on the survey of the Telephone Survey of Occupation and Employment and the Telephone Survey on Consumer Confidence

Derived from the damages generated by the health emergency that prevent the staff mobility of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), as well as the face-to-face interviews, the Governing Board of the Institute approved modifications to the Statistical and Geographic Information Dissemination Calendar and of National Interest for the first semester of 2020.

As reported on May 1, publication of results was canceled from the National Survey on Consumer Confidence (ENCO) on May 7 (reference to April) and June 4 (reference to May), given the impossibility of conducting direct interviews during the health emergency.

For this same reason, INEGI suppressed the dissemination of results from the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE), corresponding to May 27 (with reference to April) and next June 23 (with reference to May).

Given the relevance of this information to the country, the Institute is working on the survey of the Telephone Survey of Occupation and Employment (ETOE), as well as the Telephone Survey on Consumer Confidence (ETCO), the results of which will be available in late May and June of this year.

The Telephone Survey of Occupation and Employment will provide statistical information on the workforce and occupational characteristics of the population at the national level, as well as sociodemographic variables that allow for in-depth analysis of labor aspects.

The Telephone Survey on Consumer Confidence will provide indicators on the degree of satisfaction of the population about their economic situation, that of their family and that of the country.

Another alternative program that the Institute will offer during May and June will be the Survey for Measurement of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Labor Market (ECOVID-ML), which will allow obtaining indicators on the main occupational characteristics of the population and their impact derived from the health emergency, reduction of working hours, absence from work, loss of employment, decrease in income and work at home, among others .

This survey will provide information on sanitary measures that are applied in homes, the way in which society is kept informed and medical care in homes, among other indicators.

Lastly, it should be noted that the measures derived from the health emergency may affect other INEGI information programs, so if there are any quality, coverage or other impacts, they will be announced in a timely manner in the accompanying technical notes. your publication.

INEGI works on the design of other alternative projects to continue providing the State and society with truthful and timely information to cover information needs for decision-making in a difficult situation such as the current one, as is the case of the Monthly Indicator of Manufacturing Activity (IMOAM), which was released this Friday.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital