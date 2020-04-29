The Institute will continue with the remote monitoring of nearly a million invitations delivered to homes to answer the census questionnaire.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) extended the deadline, until May 31, for the population that has not yet done so to participate in the 2020 Population and Housing Census via Internet or telephone.

Through a statement, the Institute reported that it will continue with the sremote monitoring of nearly a million invitations delivered to homes to answer the census questionnaire online or by phone.

“The statistical information that is collected will be fundamental for the planning, organization and execution of public policies of the federal, state and municipal governments, and will contribute to support decision-making in the public, social and private sectors.”

Therefore, the Inegi appealed to the population that to date has not been counted and that you have received the invitation letter Cénsate yourself, to take advantage of the extension of this period and enter the site https://censo2020.mx/censatetumismo/ or call the phone number 800 111 4634 , where they will apply the questionnaire for residents in housing.

In case you haven’t received the letter, they can enter the indicated website and answer the census questionnaire with the folio of the label placed on the outside of their home or call the same telephone number to assist them in gathering their information. The Inegi clarified that the informant must be a person over 18 years of age.

The information provided by informants is for statistical purposes and is protected in terms of article 37 of the Law of the National System of Statistical and Geographical Information.