In the face of the closure of credentialing modules due to the pandemic, the National Electoral Institute (INE) seeks to open them, gradually, from June 1, to deliver 980,000 outstanding credentials. However, for new micas, only cases of “extreme urgency” will be attended. For example, when identification is required to access medical, financial or social services. Read Diario El País estimates that there are 730 thousand cases of coronavirus in Mexico

When will INE restart activities

“The service will restart from June 1 in the fixed type modules, under the following scheme: during the period from June 1 to 13, only the service to deliver Credentials to Vote available in the MAC will be performed.

“It will only be attended through the scheduling of appointments, and each citizen will be attended for periods of 15 minutes, according to the capacity of each module, and with the programming carried out through INETEL”, is detailed in the proposal of the Executive Directorate of the Federal Register of Voters.

Read SHCP: VAT on digital apps is not a new tax

Read Infonavit: who benefited from the resale of abandoned houses?

The document, which will be presented to the INE Executive General Board, informs that prior to June 1 the line will be opened to schedule appointments, guaranteeing that they are spaced between them to avoid conglomerations.

Of the 980 thousand credentials that were in process in the 800 modules, 773 thousand were ready to be delivered.

For the moment, it is clarified, the itinerant modules will not be put into operation, only the fixed ones.

Restart only with delivery of credentials through appointments scheduled on the INE or INETEL internet portal, which will inform citizens that they must present themselves without accompanying persons and with mouth covers.

In this phase the modules will provide service from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in modules with one shift or until 6:00 p.m. in those with double shifts “, indicates the ‘Operation Strategy of Attention Modules Citizen (MAC) ‘.

It is proposed that the second phase start from June 15, but only through appointments.

“Each citizen will be attended, according to the capacity of each module, for periods of 15 minutes, according to the programming carried out through INETEL,” the document states.

While in Phase 3 it contemplates the incorporation of itinerant modules in those municipalities with low or no transmission of the Covid-19 virus, with no date to be defined.

In all cases, the established health measures will be taken, such as the use of face masks, healthy distance and the temperature will be taken.

The INE commits that there will be antibacterial gel in the modules, the staff will have a face mask or face shield and disposable gloves.

We will also look for a transparent acrylic protective sheet to be placed between MAC staff and citizens, as well as a minimum number of chairs in the waiting rooms.

“This MAC operation strategy will be in force until the sanitary conditions and the corresponding authorities determine that activities can be carried out without greater risk for the citizens and the personnel that provide the service,” the document indicates.

.