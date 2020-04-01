Voting is expected to take place towards the end of July or August, when health authorities consider that the pandemic is controlled in Mexico.

The elections scheduled for June 7 in Hidalgo and Coahuila were suspended, and will be held once the health emergency is over due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

He General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE), in a historic session because it was held via teleconference, decided to postpone the elections with which the municipal presidents would be renewed in Hidalgo and the local Congress in Coahuila.

The President of the Institute, Lorenzo Córdova, stated during the session that “the INE will not jeopardize the certainty and equity of electoral competition, and even less the right to health of citizens (…) we propose that the General Council exercise the power of attraction to postpone the elections 2020 in Coahuila e Hidalgo ”.

In the same sense, the advisor Adriana Favela spoke, who assured that the electoral authority acts responsibly to avoid the spread of Covid-19 in the face of the emergency in the country.

“The INE is acting responsibly, we must not put the health of any person at risk, and the suspension of the elections in Hidalgo and Coahuila is very important. The elections are not being canceled, they are simply being postponed, ”he clarified.

Voting is expected to take place towards the end of July or August, when health authorities consider that the pandemic is controlled in Mexico and the contagion has stabilized.

All parties joined the agreement made by the General Council of the electoral referee. Councilor Ciro Murayama explained that a responsible decision was made to suspend the vote and wait for “The health emergency is overcome”. (Ntx)

