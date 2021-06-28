INE Popular Consultation

The President of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, clarified that said body will be able to disseminate information on the Popular Consultation by electronic means as of July 15 because it was established by the Congress of the Union in the ordinance for its organization.

Meanwhile, the INE set up a microsite that can be consulted at www.ine.mx/consultapopular, to publicize the progress made in the organization of this democratic exercise.

Córdova Vianello highlighted that this weekend the work of more than 9,630 instructors from the INE began to locate the 287,000 officials of receiving tables who will be invited to participate to attend the 57 thousand tables that will be installed throughout the country on 1 of August.

