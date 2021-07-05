INE organizes popular consultation with the same quality of elections 2021: Córdova

MEXICO CITY

The National Electoral Institute (INE) organizes the Popular Consultation with the same quality as the elections of June 6, a quality that has been recognized internationally despite the attempts to disqualify the electoral bodies, affirmed the presiding counselor, Lorenzo Cordova.

By broadcasting a video on his Twitter account, the president-counselor explained that, although the challenging stage of the elections has yet to be completed, the INE contributed to public peace and democratic governance with well-organized elections and gave certainty in the results.

The @INEMexico received the reports of the PREP advisory committees and the Quick Counts of the 2021 electoral process. In the important task of giving citizens reliable information from the day of election day, once again the INE can say mission accomplished. pic.twitter.com/4FzW7k7ZhM – Lorenzo Córdova V. (@lorenzocordovav) July 4, 2021

He added that the PREP and the 16 quick counts of the INE worked well and provided certainty about the results, the same night of the election.

Córdova Vianello stressed that with those tools that gave certainty “today the INE can say mission accomplished.”

He said that with the precision in the results produced by the PREP and the quick counts they are confirmed as the main links in the chain of trust of our elections.

jcs