The INE Complaints and Complaints Commission resolved to impose a precautionary measure on public servants for promoting themselves taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic

He National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered 63 public servers remove various publications carried out on social networks and internet pages where they promoted themselves taking advantage of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The Complaints and Complaints Commission resolved to impose the precautionary measure on public servants of different levels, positions and partisan backgrounds, in 15 states of the Republic.

In investigating the probable custom promotion derived from the delivery of goods and products to citizens during the health emergency, INE found during the months of April, May and June 2020, publications, notes and photographs of public servants promoting their participation in the delivery of goods or products to citizens.

The electoral authority initiated Special Sanctioning Procedures for the possible misuse of public resources and custom promotion that can affect the conditions of equity, facing the next elections at local and federal level.

The Complaints and Complaints Commission ordered 22 public servants to abstain from promoting themselves in activities of delivery or offering of goods and products during the health emergency and their respective dissemination or publicity.

Since these events could also constitute a violation of the principles of impartiality and legality, officials will have to delete all posts carried out within a period not exceeding 24 hours.

Having dropped the links with the denounced material, the Commission found it inadmissible to grant the precautionary measure in 41 cases.

In 19 of the 41 cases, the members of the Commission considered that they are publications or material that correspond to coverage news, or are those in which the citizenry made complaints or made them publicly known through the mention of news sources, events that in principle have legal coverage and, therefore, there is no basis for analyzing them from the perspective of a precautionary measure , since it is not noticed that they are content paid for, administered or controlled by the public servants involved and they are publications protected by the freedom of information and the press.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital