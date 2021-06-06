INE orders Cardinal Sandoval Íñiguez not to get into elections

JALISCO.

The INE’s Complaints and Complaints Commission asked Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez to refrain from issuing messages in ceremonies, media and social networks in which he asks to vote against certain parties.

He even demanded that he download from Facebook, within a period of no more than three hours, the video where he calls not to vote for Morena, the party that filed the complaint because it considers that the religious is involved in the electoral process and voles the ban on ministers of religious cult of meddling in politics.

‘Let’s go out and vote on June 6’, ‘let the bad guys not decide our votes’, ‘don’t vote for those in power’, were some of the phrases that Morena argued for constitutional violations.

The commission agreed with Morena, since it considers that with the sayings’ it is allowed to affirm with a sufficient degree of reasonableness that it can refer to Morena who occupies the Presidency of the Republic or to the Citizen Movement Party that governs in Jalisco, an entity where the cleric resides “

The counselors concluded that Sandoval Íñiguez violated the legal duties that separate the church and the state.