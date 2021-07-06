INE highlights progress for the consultation on the trial of former presidents

MEXICO CITY. Less than a month after the first Popular Consultation, the INE has an advance of 65 percent of appointments of officials of receiving tables, and 60 percent of training for these officials, according to the Institute itself.

In what will be the Popular Consultation in numbers, it stands out that 9 thousand 630 instructors-assistants from the INE are contacting 285 thousand 570 citizens who wish to participate as officials of receiving tables.

In total, 57,138 receiving tables will be installed, of which 23,996 will be basic and 33,142 contiguous.

So far, two observers have been approved in the state of Puebla.

