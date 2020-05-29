May 28, 2020 | 8:19 pm

The General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) established August 31, one day before the start of the federal electoral process 2020-2021, as a new deadline to grant registrations to new national political parties.

This decision made through a virtual session vote on Thursday extends the period that the electoral authority will have to review the validity of the requirements established by law for the formation of new representative bodies by two months.

Originally, the deadline for this task was July 1. However, the coronavirus pandemic prevents INE from complying with pre-established times, so its Council agreed to an extension, said Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, INE’s chief adviser.

The official recalled that at the beginning of the registration process for new parties, which takes place after each presidential election, the INE received 106 requests from interested organizations.

After several phases of debugging of participants, the institute maintained with possibilities only seven of them, which aspire to compete in the next electoral process that begins on September 1.

In addition, there is an additional organization that continues with the outdated possibility of continuing the process, “by mandate of the Superior Chamber,” Córdova Vianello said.

Thus, the INE has two and a half months from June 15 to complete three specific procedures for verifying the data provided by the applicants.

The first is the verification of the validity of the affiliation records, through which it will seek to avoid undue subscriptions to the register of each organization, the official explained.

Another is to verify that none of the organizations have committed prohibited acts in assemblies such as raffles, concerts, material promises, or that they have not resorted to the support of entities such as governments, unions, churches or other parties.

“The third is the one that the technical inspection unit must carry out, which must complete the rigorous analysis of the monthly reports of income and expenses presented by these organizations and ensure that the applicants have not resorted to illegal sources of financing,” Córdova Vianello detailed.

Until now, none of the organizations that continue to obtain their registration can claim to have access to the prerogatives that the law grants to national political parties. The 2021 electoral process begins on September 1, he recalled.

Next year’s elections are essential for the development of the second half of the six-year term, since the 500 seats of the Chamber of Deputies will be at stake, where the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) currently has the majority, founded by the president, Andrés Manuel López Worker.

In addition, the Governments of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nayarit, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas will be at stake.