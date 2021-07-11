INE does not boycott the Popular Consultation: Lorenzo Córdova

The INE president counselor, Lorenzo Córdova, clarified that the Institute is not boycotting the Popular Consultation, affirmed that they would have wanted to install more than one hundred thousand receiving tables, and guaranteed that there will be the best organized consultation in all areas, especially in the respect for the guarantees of citizens.

Before magistrates and magistrates of the country, the counselor president of the INE affirmed that “it is not the consultation that the INE would have wanted to do, the INE would have wanted to do it with 104 thousand voting tables, but the cost would have risen to 1.4 billion” .

He clarified that the INE does not have a surplus of 6 thousand 500 million pesos as mentioned by the Court in its judgment, because that money corresponds to the financing of political parties, resources in which the INE cannot determine its destination.

The #ConsultaPopular goes and goes very well. For the first time in an exercise of this nature, there will be a ballot for each of the more than 93 million people registered in the Nominal List of Voters available at the more than 57 thousand voting tables that will be installed on August 1 pic. twitter.com/kYOcX7KjVs – Lorenzo Córdova V. (@lorenzocordovav) July 11, 2021

News about Popular Consultation: Morena does not trust INE to organize Popular Consultation

jcp