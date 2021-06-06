INE confirms that 20 polls were not installed and in 11 the election was suspended

At the 5:00 p.m. cut-off, the National Electoral Institute (INE) announced that in 31 polling places problems: 20 could not be installed and in 11 the voting process was interrupted, informed the counselor Ciro Murayama.

There are 20 boxes that could not be installed. In 11 polling places the voting was canceled due to different incidents. If we add the 20 and the 11 where he interrupted, we are talking about 31 ”.

That is, 99.98% of boxes were installed; that is to say, of 162,570 boxes, 162539 were installed, in “which we have no information that has been interrupted or installed.”

He stressed that “there were only two boxes for every 10,000 where we had a major problem. We are talking about that dimension ”.

Murayama also stressed that it was “the fact that information is already being given, in 99.07%, there are representatives of the political parties.”

asc