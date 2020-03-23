INE closes 853 citizen service modules

The measure will apply from Monday, March 23 and until further notice; the purpose is to avoid contagion by coronavirus.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) announced that as part of the measures suggested by the main international health organizations and the country’s health authorities, its 853 citizen care modules will remain closed Starting Monday, March 23 and until further notice to prevent Covid-19 infections.

“The determination is made to protect the health of thousands of citizens that they go to the modules daily to carry out various procedures and the staff of the institute that works in them ”, detailed the INE through a statement.

The agency said that once the epidemiological emergency was overcome will reschedule previously established appointments and will resume the activities of the citizen service modules.

“Above all consideration, there is first the protection of the health of citizens and that of the workers of the institution,” he added.

He indicated that this measure parallels the suspension of activities in public and private educational institutions, as well as the measures of state governments to stop the spread of the virus in Mexico.

“The INE will keep an eye on these and other prevention actions that are announced or suggested in the coming days by the country’s health authorities,” he said.