INE carries out Honores a la Bandera to start electoral day

MEXICO CITY. This morning the President Counselor of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, leads the Ceremony of Honors to the Flag on the occasion of the largest Electoral Day in the history of Mexico.

In the facilities of the Institute this act is carried out in which all the INE advisers participate in person and which is to start the electoral process this Sunday.

Later, at 08:00 hours, the Installation of the Permanent Session of the General Council of the INE will take place, in which it is expected that the positions on the elections will be issued.

It is also expected that at noon Córdova Vianello will issue a first message on the national chain about the installation of polling stations; one more at 20:00 hours on the closing of these; and a third message at 11:00 pm on the first results of the quick counts for the renewal of the Chamber of Deputies.

This June 6, the largest elections in the history of the country are held, since 20,415 positions will be democratically elected, including the renewal of the Chamber of Deputies; However, the growing number of voters and voters in the country is also of great importance.

According to the National Electoral Institute (INE), currently the electoral roll is made up of 94 million 840 thousand 430 citizens of which 51.71 are women and the rest are men, who will elect representatives at the local and federal level.

It should be noted that there will be 30 renewals of local congresses, as well as 1,923 town halls and 431 auxiliary positions; in addition, in 15 entities the local government will be renewed.

