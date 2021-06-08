INE begins auditing of campaigns

MEXICO CITY

While the Inspection Unit of the National Electoral Institute (INE) has already received 28,661 income and expenditure reports corresponding to 96.80% of the candidates who had to submit their reports, the Chamber of Deputies is still failing to deliver the information requested to verify that the deputies who participated in the consecutive election did not use public resources.

If they do not give us the information, that will make us rethink the system through which we regulate the participation of those who sought the consecutive election, because the important thing was that we said that if they were to be reelected they should not be separated from office, but if we had chosen due to the separation we would not have this type of problem, “explained the presiding counselor of the INE’s Audit Commission, Adriana Favela.

He stressed that for this delivery of information an agreement was signed with the president of the board of directors, Dulce María Sauri Riancho, and it was also one of the issues to comply with to allow legislators to maintain the position, and their prerogatives, even during their campaigns. .

The counselor explained that when the request is made to them they simply “do not respond and when they respond to us, it tells us that the INE does not have the power to request that information and that is difficult to understand because we made an agreement with the president of the Chamber of Deputies and it is not so much so that she refuses to give the information, but the internal areas when the request for information is being executed are the ones that are opposed “.

He pointed out that “it would seem that later transparency is not a flag that they are raising too much, but they are the problems that we have to face, but anyway we have information and we are going to use it and apply it.”

He said that they will continue to press for the information of around 210 legislators who opted for re-election, and the chamber had to deliver the list of those who renounced their resources, and who, if they received a diet, financial support, vehicles in their charge, etc. to investigate whether these public resources were not used in their campaigns.

jcs