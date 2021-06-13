IndyCar – Will Power leads the intense free practice session in Detroit, with Palou 15th

With two races to go this weekend, the IndyCar drivers had only one chance to fine-tune their machines and their skills. Before the start of official hostilities at the Detroit Grand Prix, the only free practice session of the weekend It has been all the activity on the track that they have had this Friday, although with an extended session from the usual 45 minutes to 75. And in it, names have shone in search of changing their fortunes at this start of the season.

The vast majority of improvements having been made in the final moments with soft tires, Will power waited for the very last moment to get the best time of the day with a 1: 17,276, the Penske rider being half a second slower than the benchmark for the first free practice of 2019, on a very hot day in which the surface did not seem to give the grip that the drivers were looking for. The late improvement of the Australian left without first place a Sébastien Bourdais that he has not gone beyond 19th place in the last four races, and that he is trying to turn that streak around on a track where his two victories are his only good results.

With confidence through the roof, Duck O’Ward was in a solid third position ahead of second overall, Scott dixon, and an Alexander Rossi who is still on the hunt for his first career top-five this year, being the best of the Andretti just ahead of Colton Herta. The only podium of Marcus ericsson In IndyCar it was on this track two years ago, and the Swede has started on the right foot, obtaining seventh position over potential contenders such as Josef Newgarden, Rinus VeeKay and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

After brushing with his fingers to glory in Indianapolis, and with the title of the championship leader, Álex Palou took advantage of his first real experience in Detroit to complete laps from the beginning and gain sensations. The best final lap of the Ganassi driver was canceled when cutting a curve, so his 15th position it might not really be representative of your rhythm. VeeKay was the fastest of the seven rookies at Belle Isle, a notoriously difficult place for a rookie, as the Dutch driver himself and three other first-timers saw. The worst part, without a doubt, was taken by Scott McLaughlin when he crashed head-on at Turn 5 when only a quarter of an hour had passed.

Although the impact was slow, it was enough to knock the Penske driver out of the session entirely, with just five laps under his belt heading into qualifying and racing. Almost simultaneously, Jimmie Johnson suffered a spin, in a session in which he finished more than five seconds behind Power, magnifying his deficiencies in this kind of circuit as expected in the first instance. Later on, Romain Grosjean narrowly avoided smashing his rear wing after another spin at the same Turn 3 as Johnson.

In the final minutes it was VeeKay who had a fortune with the walls, completely losing the line at the first corner and having to cut through the grass, including the wheelie. The experts have not been exempt from their share of errors, highlighting the final spin of a James Hinchcliffe who continues without raising his head at this start of the season. There’s no more room for testing in Detroit, since tomorrow the first classification will begin to dictate judgment on a track where overtaking is possible, but in exchange for hard physical and mental work.

