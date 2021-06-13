IndyCar – Spectacular win for Pato O’Ward and podium for Álex Palou in Detroit

If the first race of the Detroit Grand Prix He brought strong emotions and an unexpected victory from the middle of the grid, the second brought more of the same, also crowned with an intense final duel for the victory. Few expected that the pilot who would prevail at the end of the day would be Duck O’Ward, after the Mexican classified in 16th position in an ill-fated morning session. But the McLaren SP star overcame adversity to get an excellent victory, the second of the season and of his career, which also launched him for the first time to the leadership of IndyCar despite the fact that Álex Palou achieved his fourth podium of the season.

For 67 of the 70 laps of the event, the leader of the event was an exceptional Josef Newgarden. Unlike all his competitors, the Penske driver opted to reserve the used softs of qualifying for the final stint and come out with the hard tires, which allowed him to open a large margin of 12 seconds with Colton Herta. The first lap was interrupted by a Max Chilton who was left without direction after losing the front wing in a collision with James Hinchcliffe in which Sébastien Bourdais was partly to blame, and eight drivers took the opportunity to make their first stop. Among them, a Rinus VeeKay who gave up his third place in search of a strategic advantage that would be ruined after suffering a puncture defending Marcus Ericsson on lap 16, having multiple minor incidents afterwards.

Loading tweet … 1404152130106187776

The exit had also seen a touch when Alexander Rossi tried to get past Scott Dixon and Romain Grosjean, costing the latter multiple positions. The Andretti driver suffered damage to his front wing, and would also lose several places in the laps after yellow, finishing later with another disappointing result in 13th place. Palou stayed very close to Herta, but the Spaniard lost track of him after leaving his stop behind a Sato who went to another strategy after stopping with the caution. All these circumstances, seasoned with several overtaking, O’Ward took advantage of them to place sixth of normal strategy, behind Graham Rahal and Scott Dixon.

During her second stint, Herta took a giant step towards victory, starting by maintaining a distance of 10 seconds with Newgarden and progressively reducing it towards five seconds, as the Penske pilot fought with the bends and tried to extend the life of his tires. After the stops on laps 46 and 47, Herta was just three seconds behind Newgarden, and the Andretti rider was quick to jump on top of the leader, who was pressured several times. His offense was slowed on lap 54, when Jimmie Johnson lost control of the car in the initial eses and was crossed on the outside of the track.

Loading tweet … 1404142112799703045

At the restart on lap 59, O’Ward overtook Dixon, but the green was short-lived as stuck Romain Grosjean on the track with the left front brake on fire. The Frenchman, who tried to put out the fire on his own with an extinguisher, had already had a busy day, adding to the incident of the exit a ‘drive through’ after a touch with which he spun Jack Harvey. The highlight of lap 64, with seven laps to go, was the key to the race. O’Ward’s engineer instructed the Mexican to go into attack mode … and the Mexican responded with a driving clinic from fifth place.

On the same main straight, O’Ward managed to get rid of Rahal, overtaking Palou at the end of the long back straight and feigning to overtake Herta on that same lap, getting it on the next corner. Only Newgarden remained, and the two-time champion fought a tough battle, but his rear tires were no longer enough, and O’Ward finally managed to gain the lead on lap 68, the penultimate of the race, after touching side by side twice with his opponent. There was no more fight, and the Mexican driver went into the distance to achieve an overwhelming victory, which solidifies him as a clear contender for a championship that he now leads.

Loading tweet … 1404144326729404418

In full defense of Newgarden, Herta came to stick to the two leaders He even tried to pass them both, but a braking pass ended up leaving him sold, and he ended up losing the position with a Palou who got a clear opportunity to overtake Newgarden on the penultimate lap. The risks ended up outweighing the benefits, and the Ganassi rider had to settle for another great result after his bad Saturday, giving up the lead by just one point with the Mexican phenomenon.

Another solid house-brand run for Rahal, in fifth place ahead of Will Power, who was going the same strategy as Newgarden from 20th place on the grid and managed to make it work very effectively. In the final highlight he managed to overcome a Dixon somewhat duller than usual today, seventh ahead of Simon Pagenaud, a Marcus Ericsson who scratched a ninth place with good stops and rhythm on worn rubber, and Santino Ferrucci, who finally managed to start after his spectacular accident in qualifying to scratch his third top 10 in three races with Rahal.

Josef Newgarden sweeps Detroit qualifying 2; Palou’s big improvement in fourth placeRead news

Only on five other previous occasions at IndyCar had there been two consecutive races with winners not in the top 14. It serves as a summary for a vibrant weekend in Detroit in which O’Ward has presented all the credentials to win the title alongside McLaren SP. You have to go back to 2001 to find the last team (Rahal) that led an overall in the eighth race of the championship ahead of Penske, Ganassi and Andretti, the teams that have monopolized the titles since 2003But there is no doubt that a contender has emerged to end that streak. Next week, more and better at Road America.

FINAL RESULTS OF RACE 2 OF THE DETROIT GP