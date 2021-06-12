IndyCar – Second pole of the year for Pato O’Ward in Detroit’s first qualy

Already positioned as a legitimate title contender at this point in the season after a win and four top-4s in the first six races, Pato O’Ward takes a further step in his aspirations by obtaining pole position for the first race of the Detroit Grand Prix, which will take place this afternoon. The Mexican rider, third overall, was the only one of the top five in the points table to get a good place, converging all at the end to register a time of 1: 15.577.

He was a second and a half from the best time of 2019 without the Aeroscreen, signed by a Alexander rossi that he hasn’t gotten any pole position since. The Andretti driver looked set to break that streak after beating all his rivals in the first group by eight tenths and taking the lead in the final session, but O’Ward managed to put the McLaren SP machine ahead in the final moments. With this, he obtained the third pole of his career and second of the season after the one achieved in the opening meeting of Barber, where Rossi also came second.

One more time, Romain Grosjean once again showed an excellent performance in qualifying, and although he was not able to repeat Indy GP pole position, the Frenchman will try to get on the podium for the second consecutive race from third place on the grid. His partner will come out next to him Ed Jones, equaling Coyne’s driver his best qualifying result with a fourth place, the same from which he started in Detroit’s second race three years ago. They both managed to overtake Josef Newgarden and Colton Herta, who fell short after leading the second qualifying group.

For a few moments Will power He seemed willing to emulate Juan Pablo Montoya, achieving pole with friction to the wall as the Colombian did 22 years ago, but the Australian pilot ended up having a somewhat more solid second contact, and had to settle for seventh position, in a classification in which the Ganassi team suffered a lot, without any of its members in the top 10. Scott Dixon was the only one to enter the Fast 12 that designated pole position today in this abbreviated format, but the New Zealander (like Sébastien Bourdais and Rinus VeeKay) did not get a clean lap and it will come out eleventh today.

Even worse was Alex Palouwhose situation in which he dragged a six-place penalty for an engine change prior to the Indy 500 has been further complicated by a poor classification, in which he only beat perennial bottoms Jimmie Johnson and Dalton Kellett. With this, the leader of the general he will have a tough job ahead of him to maintain his status starting from last position on the grid. Other big names at the back will be Graham Rahal, who lost the wheel on his final first group attempt, and a severely under-taxiing Scott McLaughlin on this track following his crash on Friday.

DETROIT 2021 GRAND PRIZE FIRST CLASSIFICATION

PosPilotoEquipoMotorGROUP 1GROUP 2FAST 121ºDuck O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet1: 16,8401: 15.5772ºAlexander RossiAndrettiHonda1: 15,8501: 15.6583ºRomain Grosjean (R) CoyneHonda1: 16.6711: 15.7434ºEd JonesCoyneHonda1: 15.8691: 15.8115ºJosef NewgardenPenskeChevrolet1: 15.6601: 15.8696ºColton HertaAndrettiHonda1: 15.8431: 16.0837ºWill PowerPenskeChevrolet1: 17.0341: 16.0878ºRyan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda1: 16.1321: 16.1299ºSimon PagenaudPenskeChevrolet1: 16.9631: 16.66010ºSébastien BourdaisFoytChevrolet1: 16.1331: 17.43311ºScott DixonGanassiHonda1: 16.3151: 17.86812ºRinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet1: 16.8171: 17.87713ºJames HinchcliffeAndrettiHonda1: 17.06914ºFelix RosenqvistMcLaren SPChevrolet1: 16.46215ºMarcus EricssonGanassiHonda1: 17.15716ºTakuma SatoRahalHonda1: 16.47117ºConor DalyCarpenterChevrolet1: 17.29018ºMax ChiltonCarlinChevrolet1: 16.60919ºJack HarveyShankHonda1: 17.41820ºGraham RahalRahalHonda1: 16.66921ºSantino FerrucciRahalHonda1: 16.68822ºJimmie Johnson (R)

GanassiHonda1: 19.09423ºScott McLaughlin (R) PenskeChevrolet1: 17.55624ºDalton KellettFoytChevrolet1: 19.099 * 25ºÁLEX PALOUGanassiHonda1: 17.519

(R): Rookie in IndyCar / * Six-position penalty