IndyCar – Scott Dixon prevails in the 300 miles of Texas, with Alex Palou in fourth place

When it comes to seizing opportunities, no one tends to do it better at IndyCar than their most successful champion. You don’t get six titles out of nowhere, and the reputation of Scott dixon returned to be manifested in the 300 miles from Texas, where he imposed on the track conditions and his opponents with a fabled handling to achieve his fifth victory in this oval, the second in a row. It is also the 51st of his career, which leaves him just one win from Mario Andretti’s historic second place.

No one seemed to be looking forward to the win more than Dixon, judging from the development of the opening laps. From the third place on the grid that the rain gave him and his performance in the two previous rounds, the sixteenth champion almost immediately surpassed Will Power, and on the fourth lap he realized his teammate Álex Palou in the first corner. From that moment on, no one else would be able to snatch the race lead from him, a circumstance motivated in part by the inability to use the upper area of ​​the court, after the fatal past use of a traction compound for NASCAR that has left it darkened and very slippery from the heat it absorbs. Putting wheels there was not an option.

Both Dixon and Palou escaped in tandem during their first stint, leaving the rest four seconds apart. On lap 56, in the middle of the stoppage period, there was a first yellow flag which greatly harmed the nine pilots who had already made their arrest. After being overtaken by Jack Harvey, fifth-placed Colton Herta raised his foot wide between turns 1 and 2. This created an accordion effect in which Sébastien Bourdais had to do the same to avoid wearing it, but which made it Josef Newgarden who accidentally touched Bourdais, which ended up spun until it collided with force against the outer wall.

In addition to the sanction to Newgarden at the back of the grid, the yellow one left Penske out of the game for all the positions on the track that Power (3rd before) and Simon Pagenaud (6th) had lost for stopping earlier. Herta regained third position in the pits, and two major stops moved Alexander Rossi from fifth to seventh, Scott McLaughlin and Tony Kanaan, stuck until then in the lower-middle zone, while Felix Rosenqvist went from 21st to eleventh place. However, the leaders once again escaped alone, although saving gasoline and the effect of traffic it would make the top six come together, way ahead of the others.

Contrary to the prevailing strategy, and trying to play in their favor with a possibility of rain that never manifested itself, some pilots opted for advance your second stop. This option paid big dividends to McLaren SP, especially to a Rosenqvist that went from ninth to second, while Pato O’Ward advanced from position 13 to fifth. In turn, a lightning-fast stop saw McLaughlin gain three places, placing himself ahead of Palou, and Ericsson similarly gained positions (from P11 to P6), with Herta, Harvey and Rossi the main losers. All these different strategies, however, ended up becoming equal after crashing the doubled James Hinchcliffe on lap 160,

A pass by Rosenqvist created turbulence on the Canadian’s front that sent him to the ‘wasteland’, where he spun in a way that was as inevitable as it was frustrating. With 50 laps to go, they all made their final stop, in which the McLaren SP Swede lost all he had gained by giving up 10 positions, as did Ericsson by losing a poorly fitted wheel. On the opposite side of the deck, O’Ward stood on podium positions at the expense of Palou, and McLaughlin was second with the possibility of adding his first box in IndyCar, and even a potential victory in his first oval race. An achievement that only four drivers have ever achieved: Graham Hill, Buzz Calkins, Bourdais … and the same man he had to beat, Dixon.

However, Dixon knew how to play the situation in his favor and did not give his compatriot any option in the final 39 laps. Thus, he got without too much trouble open his winning tally for the 19th season in his career, beating AJ Foyt’s all-time record as the driver who has won the most different seasons. McLaughlin ‘settled’ for his first podium in his fourth IndyCar race after starting 15th, and O’Ward scratched a profitable top 3 for his championship options, ahead of a Palou with his best oval finish. Although the leadership has fallen into the hands of his teammate, his second place in the general implies that this Sunday he will start from the front row of the 375 miles of Texas.

Herta was on his way to scratching a top-five far superior to his pace and feel, but his brakes blew themselves away 20 laps from the end, inflicting a heavy blow on his overall numerical position. Graham Rahal, who had the best car on the grid on the last stint, made it to the top 5 based on overtaking a Newgarden who saved the furniture after his previous mistake, a Harvey who was accused by the previous two of blocking when he was being overtaken, and Rossi, the best in a day to forget about Andretti Autosport.

The second round, with 75 miles more to go (23:15 Spanish time), should not offer a very different competitive situation than today, since the track is what it is, and there will be no previous sessions beyond a few laps of installation. However, the changes in the general will be reflected in a grid with important comings and goings. Pato O’Ward will start fourth instead of eleventh, and McLaughlin will do it eight places higher in seventh place, while drivers like Herta (10th) will be forced to row a little more. Again, Spanish fans will be able to pay special attention to the front row, and that’s always a good thing.

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE 300 MILES OF TEXAS (212 LAPS)

PosPilotEquipmentEngineTime / Difference1stScott dixonGanassiSling1h 45: 51.3412ºScott McLaughlin (R) PenskeChevrolet + 0.2643ºPato O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet + 1.7804ºÁLEX PALOUGanassiHonda + 2.8565ºGraham RahalRahalHonda + 6.6046ºJosef NewgardenPenskeHonda + 7.9037ºJack HarveyShankHonda + 8.5048ºAlexander RossiAndrettiHonda + 9.5899ºTakuma SatoRahalHonda + 10.06510ºSimon PagenaudPenskeChevrolet + 10.42711ºTony KanaanGanassiHonda + 12.01812ºEd JonesCoyneHonda + 12.57813ºFelix RosenqvistMcLaren SPChevrolet + 12.94714ºWill PowerPenskeChevrolet + 14.35415ºPietro FittipaldiCoyneHonda + 15.05016ºRyan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda + 17.49317ºEd CarpenterCarpenterChevrolet + 19.89318ºDalton KellettFoytChevrolet + 23.95619ºMarcus EricssonGanassiHonda + 1 lap20ºRinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet + 1 lap21ºConor DalyCarlinChevrolet + 1 lap22ºColton HertaAndrettiHondaBrakes (190v) 23ºJames HinchcliffeAndrettiHondaAccident (158v) 24ºSébastien BourdaisFoytChevrolet (55 )Accident

EXIT GRILL FOR THE 375 MILES OF TEXAS

PosPilotEquipmentEnginePoints1stScott dixonGanassiSling1182ºÁLEX PALOUGanassiHonda1103ºWill PowerPenskeChevrolet814ºPato O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet805ºJack HarveyShankHonda776ºJosef NewgardenPenskeChevrolet757ºScott McLaughlin (R) PenskeChevrolet758ºSimon PagenaudPenskeChevrolet749ºGraham RahalRahalHonda7110ºColton HertaAndrettiHonda7011ºTakuma SatoRahalHonda6712ºRinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet6113ºMarcus EricssonGanassiHonda6114ºSébastien BourdaisFoytChevrolet5715ºAlexander RossiAndrettiHonda5516ºPietro FittipaldiCoyneHonda (52) 17ºFelix RosenqvistMcLaren SPChevrolet4418ºEd JonesCoyneHonda4319ºEd CarpenterCarpenterChevrolet (41) 20ºTony KanaanGanassiHonda (38) 21ºRyan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda3622ºJames HinchcliffeAndrettiHonda3223ºDalton KellettFoytChevrolet3124ºConor DalyCarlinChevrolet (25)