IndyCar – Rinus VeeKay beats Grosjean at Indianapolis GP, with Palou podium

The youth revolution, which has been anticipating for so many years in the IndyCar Series, has launched its definitive offense at the start of the season. After the inaugural victory of Álex Palou (24 years old), the excellent triumph of Colton Herta (21), and the first victory of Pato O’Ward (20), it was the turn of another pilot of just 20 years. Despite starting in seventh position, Rinus VeeKay has become the third new winner of the season with his triumph at the Indianapolis Grand Prix ahead of poleman Romain Grosjean, on the same track where he achieved his first pole position last year. In the third drawer, an Álex Palou whose third podium at IndyCar may well have been his second win.

In a highly strategic race in which the choice of tires at the start and at each stop was essential, VeeKay opted to start hard while most of the headers (except Jack Harvey, third) did it with soft. Harvey was precisely the one who managed to gain position in the start at the expense of Josef Newgarden, while Grosjean retained his privileged position. The first round was interrupted by a period of caution when leaving the track Conor Daly, whose sixth position on the grid evaporated when his car stalled multiple times after a touchdown with Simon Pagenaud, caused by a braking pass by Ed Jones.

With Harvey from behind doing “stopper” with the hard tires against Newgarden and Palou, Grosjean opened a small hole that allowed him to manage his stint and lengthen his first stop until turn 26, like Palou. After his stop, Newgarden briefly went from second to fifth, being overtaken by a VeeKay that had also passed McLaughlin on the track, although Palou was ahead of both of them in third place. This resulted in a very light second stint, in which Harvey stayed about four seconds behind Grosjean before the stops.

It was in the second period of arrests that Harvey’s career was blown up, with a 17-second stop on lap 38, followed by an immediate puncture in his new set of rubbers. VeeKay made his stop one turn earlier, and managed to get out just above Palou and Grosjean when they made their respective stops four and six laps later, overcoming them with ease thanks to their soft rubbers. In Palou’s case, his cold tires situation was exacerbated by an unexpected handicap from teammate Jimmie Johnson. The Dutchman opened a small margin, although Grosjean and Palou began to get quite close, both being somewhat hindered by Juan Pablo Montoya before the decisive final stops.

In them, Palou lost all chance of victory due to a slow change in the right rear wheel It took him five seconds. Surprisingly, VeeKay had another set of softs to finish the race, extended his lead at the stop to five seconds, and enjoyed much more pace in the final stint of the race. Thus, ‘Rinus van Kalmthout’ obtained a comfortable first victory in IndyCar, and the eighth for Ed Carpenter’s team, ending a nearly five-year drought since the victory in Iowa 2016 of a Josef Newgarden who had also obtained the fourth and last victory of the team on the circuit, in Toronto 2015.

In turn, VeeKay picks up the Dutch witness from Arie Luyendyk and Robert Doornbos with the country’s tenth victory, fourteen years after Doornbos’ second win in San José 2007. Grosjean closed his great third weekend with a pole and a second place that taste like glory, while Palou, burdened by having to repeat with the tough in the final round, managed to contain Newgarden’s offenses to add his second podium of the season. With leader Scott Dixon climbing from 16th to 9th with an alternate strategy when stopping during caution, the Spanish rider gets close to 13 points behind his fellow New Zealander Heading into the vital 500 miles of Indianapolis.

From position 18 on the grid, Graham Rahal stopped during the caution like Dixon and Pato O’Ward, but their bid for shorter stints worked better with traffic, advancing to fifth place, ahead of Simon Pagenaud and an Alexander Rossi who saved the furniture by recovering nine positions from caution. The lack of experience in this kind of strategic racing weighed on McLaughlin, who could only be eighth, and Marcus Ericsson completed the top 10 at the cost of a discreet Will Power and a Colton Herta miss who went off the track several times.

Thus, the Month of May begins with the third new winner of the season in the first five races, a fact that in the last 65 years it had only occurred in 1997, during the second season of the Indy Racing League with Eddie Cheever, Jim Guthrie and Tony Stewart. Of course, the prospects this season are much older than they were then, and the grid is fully energized for the important part of the season, Indianapolis 500 Training Week, which will start next Tuesday.

FINAL RESULTS OF THE GRAND PRIZE OF INDIANAPOLIS 2021 (85 LAPS)

1Rinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet1: 47: 08.5772Romain Grosjean (R) CoyneHonda + 4.9513ÁLEX PALOU15.0724Josef NewgardenPenskeChevrolet GanassiHonda + + + 26.9816Simon 18.4475Graham RahalRahalHonda PagenaudPenskeChevrolet + 27.8707Alexander RossiAndrettiHonda + 33.2708Scott McLaughlin (R) PenskeChevrolet 36.1869Scott DixonGanassiHonda + + + 37.19711Will 36.83610Marcus EricssonGanassiHonda PowerPenskeChevrolet + 39.80212Ryan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda 40.38913Colton HertaAndrettiHonda + + + 43.81115Pato 43.11414Ed JonesCoyneHonda O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet + 44.54416Takuma SatoRahalHonda + 44.99717Felix RosenqvistMcLaren SPChevrolet + 45.42018James HinchcliffeAndrettiHonda + 1: 05.19819Sebastien vuelta20Dalton KellettFoytChevrolet BourdaisFoytChevrolet + 1 + 1 vuelta21Juan Paul MontoyaMcLaren vuelta22Charlie KimballFoytChevrolet SPChevrolet + 1 + 1 + 1 vuelta23Jack HarveyShankHonda vuelta24Jimmie Johnson (R) + 1 vueltaConor GanassiHonda DalyCarpenterChevroletAccidente (50v)