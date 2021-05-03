IndyCar – Rain puts Álex Palou on pole for the 300 miles of Texas

Totally incidentally, Álex Palou will start for the first time from pole position in an IndyCar race, leading on the grid in the first of the two races to be held this weekend at the Texas Oval, and having secured at least a very good position for tomorrow. All this, due to the cancellation of the qualifying session, something that had only happened in Texas in 2000 and in the fall race of 2001, which has led down the road to advance the race start time by half an hour until 01:10 Spanish time.

The rains in Dallas During the night, as well as the very high humidity in the area throughout the day, they greatly complicated the drying tasks, causing the free practice session to delay its start from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Spanish time). Due to the two-race format, and how little room for preparation there would have been if qualifying and the race had taken place today, it has been decided to cancel the session that was to determine the order of the two grids.

In this way, both will be organized based on the points obtained by each car in the first two racesregardless of the pilots; a concept known as ‘entry points’, or ‘entrant points’, which he has used for many decades for these situations. As the championship leader, Palou will thus have the opportunity to lead on the grid in tonight’s event, and if he retains the lead (something that will be difficult if he does not win), he will do the same in tomorrow’s race. Of course, as a rule, none of these poles count for statisticsTherefore, this cannot be considered as Álex Palou’s first pole, but rather as the first time he started from that position.

Of course, the Spanish driver will have a tough job ahead of him. With his three teammates from Ganassi in first, fourth and sixth position in free practice, Palou could only be eleventh with an average of 218.105 mph. In its favor, the fact that the position on the track is absolutely essential as the upper section cannot be used almost at any time to overtake. That will be suffered by one of Palou’s companions, Tony Kanaan, who has been the fastest (220.173 mph) on his debut in front of # 48 that Jimmie Johnson drives on the circuits, but the Brazilian will have to come out second to last due to the results he has obtained in the first two rounds of the year.

Will Power will keep Palou company on the front line, but the Australian was quite discreet in free practice and could only be 16th. Much better did a always solid Scott Dixon in fourth position, being the main candidate for victory today. Although they did not manage to overcome the 220 mph barrier, Pato O’Ward and Takuma Sato managed to be second and third, in a very good session for their respective teams, and which will be key to advancing from their positions in the middle of the grid. Another potential threat to victory will be Simon Pagenaud, whose fifth place overall and on the track tonight has been replicated in free practice, being the fastest of Penske’s men.

TEXAS 300 MILES DEPARTURE GRID (+ free results)

PosPilotEquipmentEngineFreeSpeed ​​free1ºÁLEX PALOUGanassiSling11º218.1052ºWill PowerPenskeChevrolet16º216.5603ºScott DixonGanassiHonda4º219.7234ºColton HertaAndrettiHonda17º216.5585ºSimon PagenaudPenskeChevrolet5º219.7086ºJack HarveyShankHonda15º216.6047ºSébastien BourdaisFoytChevrolet22º214.9988ºRinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet18º216.2019ºMarcus EricssonGanassiHonda6º219.69810ºJosef NewgardenPenskeChevrolet8º218.82711ºPato O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet2º219.93412ºTakuma SatoRahalHonda3º219.86813ºGraham RahalRahalHonda10º218.66814ºPietro FittipaldiCoyneHonda24º213.40115ºScott McLaughlin (R) PenskeChevrolet20º215 .64716ºAlexander RossiAndrettiHonda13º217.70717ºEd CarpenterCarpenterChevrolet19º216.11818ºFelix RosenqvistMcLaren SPChevrolet7º219.36619ºEd JonesCoyneHonda21º215.05620ºJames HinchcliffeAndrettiHonda9º218.70721ºRyan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda14º216.98222ºDalton KellettFoytChevrolet23º214.11523ºTony KanaanGanassiHonda1st220,17324ºConor DalyCarlinChevrolet12º218.010

(R): Rookie at IndyCar