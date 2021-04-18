IndyCar – Pole by Pato O’Ward and McLaren SP at Barber; great third place for Álex Palou

Those who had paid a minimum of attention to what took place in the IndyCar preseason tests, reading our chronicles of them, already knew how extraordinary the performance of Duck O’Ward facing this 2021, but one thing is the tests and another the real fire. He had to justify his status as “preseason champion”, and the Mexican driver has done so in spades, opening the season with Alabama Grand Prix pole and taking the record for the track that fell multiple times during the day.

The McLaren SP star commanded his first round group and the Fast 12, where he logged the 1: 05.501 that remains as a new brand to beat in Barber. In the final duel for pole position, O’Ward was one of the two drivers who managed to stay at 1:05, and his final time of 1: 05.847 has given him the second pole of his career, after the one obtained last year in the first race of Road America. At his side will come out Alexander rossi, who touched what would have been his first pole since Detroit 2019, but is content to repeat the first row with which he finished 2020 in St. Petersburg with a brilliant lap.

Pole was a realistic purpose for Álex Palou throughout the day, as demonstrated by having recorded the best time of the first round, being the only driver to lose 1:06. Having saved himself for the final minutes of Fast 6, his best time was two tenths behind O’Ward, but it was enough to get the third position on the grid, matching his position at the start of the second race of Road America 2020. As a visiting card, he has left having surpassed in all the qualifying sessions to a Scott dixon that he failed on his final lap, and is fifth in his career wins, continuing a pole drought that is close to four years old.

Will power He was again among the fastest as usual, without passing in this case the fourth position, while Marcus ericsson confirmed the good work of Ganassi with his first Fast 6 and the second best grid of his career in IndyCar. To do this, the Swede had to leave out a fantastic Romain Grosjean, who performed with the temperance of a veteran in the category to qualify seventh ahead of big favorites like Josef Newgarden or Colton Herta, in a highly disputed session where the top nine were separated by only two tenths.

Alexander Rossi in front and Palou fourth in some agitated last free practice

As already happened in St. Petersburg, Scott McLaughlin paid the hazing with the softs, being last of the Fast 12, so a very comfortable Conor Daly in Barber completed the top 10. In the first round big names fell like a Simon Pagenaud who does not remove the sanbenito of the bad classifications, a very insufficient Ryan Hunter-Reay or Graham Rahal, suffering from the bad rhythm that his team has this weekend. In turn, two separate track exits in the second group of the first round they knocked out James Hinchcliffe, who found the protections in turn 5, and Felix Rosenqvist, whose best time (1: 06.284) would have been worth to him to happen to Fast 12 before going out in the final turn.

At the bottom of the table, the remarkable progression of Jimmie Johnson. Despite the fact that his times are just under two seconds behind the leading drivers, the American veteran made use of Barber’s good setup, and the fact that this track is where he has run the most in preseason, to beat Dalton by one tenth. Kellett despite his inexperience with soft tires. This will allow you start in 21st position ahead of three other cars when found in the group of odd positions. His debut (21:40, Movistar Deportes 2) will attract a lot of attention, as much as a fight at the top that promises to be exciting, and in which Álex Palou will aspire to everything deserves.

ALABAMA GRAND PRIZE CLASSIFICATION 2021

