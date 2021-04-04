IndyCar – Pato O’Ward established as ‘winter champion’ in the Texas test

The most extensive private test of 2021 in the IndyCar Series so far, and the penultimate scheduled before the start of the season on April 18, gathered 17 drivers on Wednesday at the Texas Oval, which will celebrate the third and fourth races of the year on the same weekend in a month. Despite the change in scenario compared to previous tests, Pato O’Ward has established himself as the great name of this preseason by getting the fastest time, as I did in Sebring or Laguna Seca.

Despite having a spin when entering the pit lane at the end of one of his runs, the Mexican McLaren SP driver made the most of a colder and windier day than usual in this scenario. With the help of a powerful slipstream and a very balanced setup, he signed an average of 222,250 miles per hour on its best lap, a very optimal record if one takes into account that no other driver even reached 221 in his laps. As in Sebring, the second place was owned by Alexander Rossi, leaving behind a hopeful Jack Harvey with better performance from Meyer Shank Racing on ovals.

Simon Pagenaud and Will Power commanded the Penske contingent in fourth and fifth position ahead of Felix Rosenqvist, O’Ward’s teammate. The Ganassi team was the great absence, having spent their test day previously on a private day at Barber, so we will have to wait for the general test next week in Indianapolis to see Álex Palou in action and the sixteenth champion Scott Dixon. The Spanish driver, however, did not stop, and took advantage of the week to sign another great virtual performance in the final test of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, in which he brushed the victory until being advanced shortly after the end by Scott McLaughlin.

The only incident of the day was carried out by Sébastien Bourdais, who crashed at Turn 2 without great consequences. The day before, the Frenchman and six other drivers (O’Ward, Pagenaud, Harvey, Takuma Sato, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Ed Carpenter) participated in a specific day of tests for the category with the aerodynamic package of the Indy 500, filming in controlled group conditions to contrast the data obtained in the Indianapolis test held days before. In turn, several drivers showed some of their new liveries for the first time on the track, whether for the season or for the Indianapolis 500.

Regarding the great event, Team Coyne rolled out on their own Friday to conduct the superspeedway assessment on Pietro Fittipaldi and Cody Ware, the man who will drive the third car in the Indy 500, pending official confirmation. The Brazilian will have to pass a ‘refresher test’ next week in Indianapolis, and has come out very satisfied with the experience. Despite his background in stock cars and prototypes, the son of co-owner Rick Ware has raised serious doubts among veterans due to their zero previous experience in single-seaters, and will seek to receive the OK to compete in Indy by taking his rookie orientation test. If all goes well, he will look to compete in four road circuit races during the season.

INDYCAR PRIVATE TEST RESULTS IN TEXAS

PosPilotTeamEngineBest averageLaps1stDuck O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet222.251462ºAlexander RossiAndrettiHonda220.851783ºJack HarveyShankHonda220.552054ºSimon PagenaudPenskeChevrolet220.462245ºWill PowerPenskeChevrolet220.412476ºFelix RosenqvistMcLaren SPChevrolet220.071367ºColton HertaAndrettiHonda219.621978ºRinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet219.592089ºJosef NewgardenPenskeChevrolet218.9221910ºSébastien BourdaisFoytChevrolet218.7316611ºEd CarpenterCarpenterChevrolet218.6716212ºScott McLaughlinPenskeChevrolet218.1623313ºTakuma SatoRahalHonda217.81518414ºRyan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda217.7516715ºJames HinchcliffeAndrettiHonda217.4716016ºGraham RahalRahalHonda216.9520717ºDalton KellettFoytChevrolet216 .70140