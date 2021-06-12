IndyCar – Marcus Ericsson takes his first win in chaotic Detroit race

It took two and a half years of progressive adaptation with the occasional frustration along the way, but Marcus ericsson you have finally found your way to victory in IndyCar. He has done it in the first race of the Detroit Grand Prix, the same scene in which three years ago he achieved what, until today, was his only podium in the category. On this occasion, the former Formula 1 driver has risen to the top echelon from 15th position, thanks in part to a final stroke of fortune. All in a race whose duration was eternized by two red flags and various incidents of importance, among them a very violent accident by Felix Rosenqvist that caused fear for his physical integrity.

The departure did not bring major changes to the head, but it did determine the strategic differences, with almost half of the grid choosing to stop in one of the first 10 laps to go to three arrests. Among them, the three leaders of the race (Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean), while Ed Jones collapsed with his tough game against other drivers in the same strategy. In these opening laps, Ryan Hunter-Reay hit the wall, as did a Josef Newgarden who ended up losing a wheel when entering the pits, while Jimmie Johnson suffered a problem with the accelerator.

Exhibiting great pace on the hard tires, Scott Dixon caught up with new leaders Will Power and Takuma Sato to lead the event. As the drivers who had lengthened their first stop began to make it, the race was interrupted by the terrible collision by Rosenqvist. While trying to get around Turn 6 in tenth place, the McLaren SP driver had a fault in his throttle that caused the car to pick up speed instead of braking. The frontal impact against protections It was so strong that the car was leaning over the tire barriers, at the same time that it defeated one of the concrete blocks in the wall.

This incident required a 87 minute red flag to carefully extract Rosenqvist and make the necessary repairs. The Swedish pilot maintained consciousness at all times, and although at first he feared leg injuries, the first scans indicate that he would not have suffered serious fractures or muscle injuries, being transferred to a local hospital for further explorations. The red flag completely marked the strategies, leaving the five pilots who had not yet stopped completely sold out, including Dixon and an Álex Palou whose strategic bet from the back of the grid came out frog.

Likewise, all those who had stopped in the first bars were also forced to make their second pit stop with a yellow to avoid doing it with a green flag. In this way, those who had executed their first pit stop in the laps prior to the red one came out remarkably benefited and they were in the lead: after Will Power, there was an Ericsson who had won the game in the pits to Takuma Sato and Simon Pagenaud, in addition to gaining places at the cost of Rosenqvist’s misfortune, James Hinchcliffe’s mistake by not stopping before (what which also cost him a penalty for refueling with a red flag) and Jones’ poor pace. The original leaders, in addition to Dixon and Graham Rahal as champions of the late stop, they had been overtaken by 10 pilots.

Thus, the resumption gave rise to a new career in which Ericsson used all his efforts to overcome a Power that was not on pace., although he was never in great trouble to retain the leadership. For quite a few laps, they both had an ambitious Rinus VeeKay glued on, but the status quo of the top three did not change at the last stop. The Dutchman ended up hanging down until he was overtaken by Sato, and the race looked ready for Penske’s first win in 2021 … until a new script twist six laps from the end.

Rolling in 10th position after seeing his strategy compromised with the red flag, Grosjean ended up finding the wall in the stadium section. With so little margin, and fearing a yellow flag finish, Race Direction decided raise the red flag and give the opportunity for a final green flag fight. This was where the intense heat played a bitter letter of fortune for leader Power, whose switchboard gave up in the pit lane preventing your car from starting. When he did, he had already lost a lap and any chance of a good result, which led to a considerable crack at the end of the race.

In the final highlight with three laps ahead, Sato was unable to attack Ericsson and ended up losing the podium to VeeKay and an excellent O’Ward. that he had won quite a few places in the previous stints, making up for Red’s bad fortune. Both were entertained long enough for Ericsson to reach the goal as a clear winner, achieving his first motorsport victory since GP2 at the Nürburgring in 2013. He also joins Kenny Bräck and Felix Rosenqvist as Swedish winners in IndyCar, and is the seventh different winner in the first seven races, equaling the category records of 1958, 2000 (both in CART and IRL) and 2017.

VeeKay obtained his second consecutive podium on the road and consolidates his good position in the general, as well as O’Ward. They also managed to scratch with the main strategy Graham Rahal and a Santino Ferrucci who repeats his sixth position in the Indy 500 in Team Rahal’s third car. Without having found a good rhythm with the soft ones, Dixon could only be eighth behind Rossi, and loses second overall to O’Ward, while Newgarden saved the furniture as the best Penske in 10th after a Pagenaud puncture in the final laps.

By last, Álex Palou finished a discreet race in 15th position, without strategy, pace or overtaking being in his favor today. Fortunately, his lead in front of the general was solid enough to hold out there, although now with only a 15-point margin over O’Ward. Tomorrow, the Mexican will have the opportunity to assault the leadership in the second race of the weekend, and Palou will have the opportunity to claim it, but as has already been seen this Saturday, Detroit is a scenario in which nothing can happen, and the see everything possible.

