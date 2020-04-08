Formula 1 and Nascar have postponed their plans to change technical regulations for one season, while the Endurance World Championship has also postponed them, but in this case for half a year to change the calendar for next season. However, the Indycar maintains its calendar for the hybridization of its cars until 2022, just as the WRC has done.

The reason is clear: F1 and Nascar know that under the current circumstances they could not be prepared for next year. They are confident that by 2021 you can work with some normality and be ready by 2022. So, using the same logic – that of a ‘normalized’ 2021 – Roger Penske hopes to be ready by the originally scheduled date, 2022. IMSA, At the moment, it is not pronounced, but it is clear that the new LMDh, which must be its queen category, will not be ready for the inaugural test in Daytona. The regulation is not yet ready and that will prevent the cars from being ready for the end of January.

In any case, it is impressive to see that electrification is also imposed in the United States, a country whose top president is a denialist regarding environmental change, although the automobile industry goes in this direction. And it is that, bad that we regret, the future of competition is electric or of reconversion into a mere spectacle without a technological component and without being able to assume the role of a marketing tool for brands.

Back to the Indycar, the new engines will be 2.4 V6 biturbo of 900 horsepower and with an energy recovery system, although perhaps in the oval ones it will have almost no effect. Recall that currently the engines are 2.2 V6 biturbo.

“Our time for technology change is longer than other categories, so we can focus on saving teams this year,” said Jay Frye, president of Indycar.

Of course, it does not rule out taking the path of the one-year delay later in the new rules. It will depend on the general situation of the teams. Indycar is a business and nobody should lose money, but even in this it has a clear advantage: the Indycar budgets are tiny compared to F1, almost ridiculous and that paves many paths.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.