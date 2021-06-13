IndyCar – Josef Newgarden sweeps Detroit qualifying 2; Palou’s big upgrade in fourth place

The IndyCar season has started with absolute competitiveness, as evidenced by its seven different winners and the five drivers who had achieved pole position in five qualifying sessions. Today they have been joined at Belle Isle by a sixth who, in addition, seeks to be the eighth different winner of the year, and is not just any name. With a superlative performance in the final round, Josef Newgarden took pole position for the second Detroit race, thereby breaking a long drought in this regard since the second Iowa race in 2020.

The American driver, who had passed the first group in fourth place, emerged in the final round with a spectacular time of 1: 14.109, just half a second off the 2017 Takuma Sato track record, despite having the added weight of the Aeroscreen and much less downforce. Newgarden, who is looking to give Penske its first win in 2021 following the Power disaster at the end of yesterday’s race, worked hard to beat what was already an excellent lap time. Colton herta, who finally stayed within three tenths after commanding the first qualifying group.

Loading tweet … 1404077533512060931

The final session was interrupted when the clock was already at zero for a strong blow from Santino Ferrucci against the wall of the last bend. The Rahal driver, who has finished sixth in his two races at the wheel of the team’s third car, had recorded the seventh fastest time up to that pointBut his incident cost him losing the lap and falling to 12th place, but there is doubt whether his team will be able to repair his car in time given the narrow margin of three hours before the race.

That accident canceled Scott Dixon upgrade, who had registered the third best time with the red flag already established, keeping the previous record that placed him sixth. This has played very in favor of an Álex Palou who has shown much better sensations after his fateful Saturday, going through the hair in the second group before shining in the final round with the fourth best time legal. He was 25 thousandths short of qualifying ahead of a Rinus VeeKay that continues to exceed expectations, but the Dutchman is the only one of his “next” rivals in points to come out ahead.

Oliver Askew replaces Felix Rosenqvist in Detroit after his spectacular accident

Under the same circumstances as Dixon, Simon Pagenaud lost three places at the end to the benefit of an Alexander Rossi who was left wanting more, from a good Conor Daly and from Graham Rahal. On the opposite side of the coin, the Mexican Pato O’Ward, second overall, came close to crashing twice on his final lap and will start today from 16th positionAlthough it was somewhat better than yesterday’s winner, a Marcus Ericsson who finished third to last in his group, so he will have to come back from 22nd place.

The first round was also not generous to Penske, who saw Will Power lag far behind by misjudging the time he had left for a final lap. Oblivious to these circumstances, Oliver Askew launched himself into the void today with the car that Felix Rosenqvist drove yesterday until his big accident, without having done a single lap at Belle Isle before qualifying, with boots loaned by Álex Palou and the jumpsuit that Juan Pablo Montoya wore in the Indianapolis 500. The least was the time, although it was only a tenth of what Jimmie Johnson and Dalton Kellett achieved yesterday. Your goal today (18:50 Spanish time) will be to reach the goal. For the others, it’s time to go to war again.

DETROIT 2021 GRAND PRIZE SECOND RANK

PosPilotoEquipoMotorGROUP 1GROUP 2FAST 121ºJosef NewgardenPenskeChevrolet1: 16.3641: 14.1092ºColton HertaAndrettiHonda1: 16.0801: 14.4303ºRinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet1: 15.5841: 14.8184ºÁLEX PALOUGanassiHonda1: 15.8311: 14.8435ºRomain Grosjean (R) CoyneHonda1: 15.6601: 14.9066ºScott DixonGanassiHonda1: 16.2311: 14.923

(1: 14.746) 7thAlexander RossiAndrettiHonda1: 15.4661: 15.3528ºConor DalyCarpenterChevrolet1: 15.7561: 15.4169ºGraham RahalRahalHonda1: 16.1961: 15.41810ºSimon PagenaudPenskeChevrolet1: 15.6941: 15.529

(1: 15.102) 11ºEd JonesCoyneHonda1: 16.53801: 15.94712ºSantino FerrucciRahalHonda1: 16.4181: 16.116

(1: 15,062) 13ºSébastien BourdaisFoytChevrolet1: 16.538714ºJames HinchcliffeAndrettiHonda1: 15.95315ºMax ChiltonCarlinChevrolet1: 16.60816ºPato O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet1: 16.08017ºRyan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda1: 16.64518ºJack HarveyShankHonda1: 16.13519ºTakuma SatoRahalHonda1: 16.89420ºWill PowerPenskeChevrolet1: 16.43821ºScott McLaughlin (R) PenskeChevrolet1: 17.18122 ºMarcus Ericsson

GanassiHonda1: 16.55123ºOliver AskewMcLaren SPChevrolet1: 19.14824ºDalton KellettFoytChevrolet1: 16.58025ºJimmie Johnson (R) GanassiHonda1: 17.983

(R): Rookie in IndyCar / * Six-position penalty