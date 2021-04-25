IndyCar – Josef Newgarden slashes St. Petersburg record in final practice session

Yesterday he was the fastest in the only practice session that IndyCar He played on Friday, and no one has been able to take that condition away from him at the start of this day on Saturday. In an unusually early (started before 10 a.m. in the United States) free practice session, the last before qualifying, Josef Newgarden re-established his mark and commanded the timesheets in St. Petersburg, also touching a track record that seems to have the hours counted.

Again with the top 20 compressed to just eight tenths, the Penske driver took advantage of one of his first contact with the soft tire to register a 1: 00.062. With this time, he was only fifteen thousandths of the 1: 00.047 that Jordan King recorded in the second round of the 2018 qualifying, so it is to be expected that in today’s qualifying session the first laps will be seen below one minute in the almost 20 years of history of this track.

In the competition, both Alexander rossi What Colton herta they continued to show great strength, finishing in the top four for the second consecutive session. Rossi this time won the game against his young teammate with the second best time, both being separated by an excellent Jack Harvey that threatens to repeat some of his great performances on a return like the ones he did last year.

In the same thousandth as Herta (three ten thousandths slower), he finished a Marcus ericsson very fast, but received two angry reactions from Rinus VeeKay and Graham Rahal, the latter after a misunderstanding in which he almost crashed when trying to take advantage of a gap between the Swede and the wall. Ericsson was the best of a discreet Ganassi team: Scott Dixon’s eighth place and eleventh of an Álex Palou which, at least, improved significantly numerically compared to Friday, but whose feelings are not at all as good as last week.

It is truly suspicious (and unbelievable) Will Power’s 13th position, given Newgarden’s great performance and how much Simon Pagenaud like a comfortable Scott McLaughlin they finished in the top 7. It also does not seem to have seen the full potential of Pato O’Ward, tenth in this session behind a Romain grosjean that, again, he finds himself more and more with each session that he disputes on completely new routes for him.

At the bottom of the table, everything points to another weekend of suffering for the Rahal team, even more so if one takes into account that the classification is the weak point by difference of Graham Rahal. Once again, the last position was the place of Jimmie Johnson, who remains at the same margins as yesterday, at 2.3 seconds of the Newgarden chrono. For him, keeping the car in one piece throughout the weekend will be his number 1 goal, and qualifying (7:45 pm in Spain) will be another tough test by fire.

