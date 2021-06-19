IndyCar – Josef Newgarden shines at Road America with his second pole position in a row; fifth Palou

Despite the enormous equality between drivers and teams in IndyCar, there are always combinations of drivers and teams that click at a certain time, and they start to occupy the front positions more frequently. In qualifying sessions, that seems to be the case for Josef Newgarden and Colton Herta with their respective teams, especially when used softs come into play in the final sessions. As in the second Detroit race, both drivers will occupy the front row in the Road America Grand Prix, and they will do it in the same order.

For the second consecutive date, something that he had only achieved in 2018, Newgarden has been made with the 13th pole position of his career thanks to a time of 1: 46.018 in the Fast 6 that only Herta could get close to two tenths. Again, a privileged position for both of them to finish the losing streaks of Penske and Andretti, respectively, in terms of wins (Penske is going through its worst drought of the century) and good results (Herta is the best Andretti overall in ninth place).

The duel of the rest he won Jack Harvey, who once again exhibited his good performance in qualifying with the best time of the weekend in the Fast 12 (1: 45.361) and third position on the grid, accompanied on the second row by Will Power. Surrounded by Penske drivers and being the only Ganassi in this session, Palou returned to get a good starting position with fifth place ahead of Simon Pagenaud, although at various points it seemed that a third place was within reach. The Spaniard came close to leading his first group, and will once again have a significant positional advantage over his direct rivals.

And it is that the leader of the general, Pato O’Ward, was not able to get the most out of his new squishies in the Fast 12 compared to the first qualifying group, losing half a second between both sessions to finish tenth. The same thing happened, again, to an Alexander Rossi who continues to encounter new frustrations with each good step he takes in his car. At the same time, Frenchman Romain Grosjean stayed at the gates of a Fast 6 in which he seemed like a confident presence, beating out a Ryan Hunter-Reay who appears to be exhibiting his best form this 2021 season.

In the first round there were quite notable eliminations, starting with a Scott Dixon who paid for his lack of filming on the soft tire after damaging the car in FP 3. The New Zealand driver was just outside the cut in the first group, and will have to come back from 13th. Next to him, a Graham Rahal who had been in the top five in both free practice sessions, but who still has the classification as a black point. And two positions further back, Oliver Askew, who could not fully fulfill the previous good feelings after not hitting Carpenter with the balance of the car, being relegated to position 16.

On your first IndyCar qualification, Kevin Magnussen delivered what was expected of him with complicated Firestone soft rubbers. His time of 1: 47.377 was the penultimate of a group of 12, so he will start from 21st ahead of the four drivers who have seen the most distance from the rest throughout the weekend. In that regard, the other rookie, Cody Ware, signed a respectable performance, managing to even improve the time of another stock car driver like Jimmie Johnson by half a tenth.

After this classification, and in a rather unusual way, the pilots will face each other before midnight in Spain. a half-hour training session to fine-tune your machines before tomorrow’s race (6:45 pm). This session is usually held in the form of a warm-up on the day of the race, but the early start time of the same in Road America (American noon), added to the loaded program of lower categories and the request of the teams to have longer on Sunday morning, influenced the decision to do it on Saturday.

ROAD AMERICA GRAND PRIZE CLASSIFICATION 2021

PosPilotoEquipoMotorGROUP 1GROUP 2Fast 12Fast 61ºJosef NewgardenPenskeChevrolet1: 45.6071: 45.6811: 46.0182ºColton HertaAndrettiHonda1: 45,7501: 45.5231: 46.2613ºJack HarveyShankHonda1: 46.0061: 45.3611: 46.7204ºWill PowerPenskeChevrolet1: 45.6711: 45.8571: 46.8235ºÁLEX PALOUGanassiHonda1: 45.8821: 45.8361: 46.8636ºSimon PagenaudPenskeChevrolet1: 46.1281: 45.7991: 47.1277ºRomain Grosjean (R) CoyneHonda1: 46.1321: 45.9018ºRyan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda1: 46.3081: 45.9519ºAlexander RossiAndrettiHonda1: 45.6281: 46.10310ºPato O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet1: 45.7681: 46.10611ºSébastien BourdaisFoytChevrolet1 : 46.1081: 46.22212ºEd JonesCoyneHonda1: 45.7961: 46.22713ºScott DixonGanassiHonda1: 46.34214ºGraham RahalRahalHonda1: 46.27715ºConor DalyCarpenterChevrolet1: 46.39716ºOliver AskewMcLaren SPChevrolet1: 46.29017ºScott McLaughlin (R) PenskeChevrolet1: 46.86218ºMarcus EricssonGanassiHonda1: 46.40619ºJames HinchcliffeAndrettiHonda1: 47.05520ºTakuma SatoRahalHonda1: 46.51321ºKevin Magnussen ( R) McLaren SPChevrolet1: 47.37722ºMax ChiltonCarlinChevrolet1: 46.55523ºJimmie Johnson (R) GanassiHonda1: 47.78824ºDalton KellettFoytChevrolet1: 46.97825ºCody Ware (R) CoyneHonda1: 47.732