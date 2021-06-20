IndyCar – Josef Newgarden champions American dominance in Free Practice 2, with Palou sixth

With three important sessions ahead, Saturday’s session at the Road America Grand Prix He started with the second free practice, the last before qualifying, in which the American pilots claimed the role given to rookies and foreign stars in recent months. In front of all of them he stood Josef Newgarden, who arrives in great form after narrowing to victory from pole in Detroit last week, and who is looking for the first win of the season for Team Penske.

The two-time champion of 2017 and 2019 registered 10 minutes from the end of the session a 1: 45.339 that was final and unbeatable for all those who tried to lower it in the final minutes of the session. The one who stayed closest was Colton herta, another pilot with good sense in this class of tracks, and who lacked a little more than a tenth for his name to be the one located at the top. Completing the national top 3 finished a Graham rahal that continues to exhibit the good rhythm and consistency that, this year, seems to accompany him on almost all kinds of routes, although victory remains elusive.

Loading tweet … 1406280955598413831

After having commanded the first practice sessions on Friday, Romain grosjean showed that his result was not the flower of a lap of glory, and obtained the fourth best time, his being another of the names to take into account for the Fast 6. His position was the one he occupied yesterday Alex Palou, which today could be found two positions lower after improving at the end some relatively insufficient first times. The Spanish pilot managed to improve by seven thousandths the record of his current rival for the overall lead, Pato O’Ward, with much better sensations than on Friday.

The great feeling of these workouts was Oliver Askew, who had already surprised with the ninth position of the first free practice, and who went on to impress in his role as a substitute for Rinus VeeKay due to injury. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver came to command the session twice, registering three times under 1:46, and his best time of 1: 45,795 allowed him to finish in fifth place. A performance clearly excellent in terms of pace, and one that could greatly help his future cause for a competitive comeback if he can endorse it in the official sessions.

Grosjean leads Road America Free 1 as Magnussen’s debutRead news

Cody Ware he was charged with the only interruption of the session by an early spin at Turn Canada, trailing 3.8 seconds behind Newgarden’s time on his best lap. In the same way, Scott Dixon had a mishap by damaging the outer profile of his flat bottom against some remains that he found on the track after passing through the Carousel. The New Zealander missed much of the session, and was only able to get back on track for a late final attempt in which he managed to beat at least Dalton Kellett, Jimmie Johnson and Ware, the three expected laggards.

Two places and two tenths ahead, with Max Chilton in the middle, a Kevin Magnussen continuing his forced adaptation, with a 1: 46.951 with which he placed 20º, 1.6 seconds behind Newgarden. With no material time to reach top 12 times, the Dane has achieved the minimum objective of beating the tail of the peloton, within a grid in which the first 17 are separated by a second. Most of your experience will come in the race, and not in qualifying, where the knives will be sharper than ever.

ROAD AMERICA FREE 2 RESULTS