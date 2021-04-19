IndyCar – Historic victory for Álex Palou at the Alabama Grand Prix

15 years and 7 months after Oriol Servià’s triumph in the Champ Car race in Montréal in 2005, Álex Palou has expanded the Spanish record in the IndyCar Series by obtaining a historic victory in the Alabama Grand Prix, the first race of 2021 and his first event as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver. He has achieved it in a race in which speed and his strategic commitment to going to two stops allowed him to overcome all his rivals from third place on the grid at the Barber circuit.

The key to his victory lay in his parry strategy. While the race leaders, Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi, made their first stoppage on lap 18 betting on a three-stop strategy, Palou extended his stoppage until turn 31, saving himself a visit to the pits along the way., and his excellent laps in that period allowed him to come out ahead of both. Although O’Ward regained the lead of the event on lap 36, the Ganassi driver continued his strategy, returning to the front as soon as O’Ward made his second stoppage on lap 42.

Previously, the race had been framed by a multiple accident on the first lap when Josef Newgarden lost control of his vehicle on the way to Turn 5. The incident also knocked out Ryan Hunter-Reay, who ran into him head-on, and caused terminal damage to Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist’s vehicles. Max Chilton was a fifth involved in it, although the Briton managed to complete the test with four laps lost.

Then the Mexican McLaren SP lost a lot of time rolling in traffic, especially dealing with Sébastien Bourdais, and the big rivals. His strategy was even worse for Rossi, who could not deal with the traffic that ruined a once-winning strategy at Barber, and finished the race in a discreet ninth position, out of all options. In that way, the main rivals of the Spanish became Scott Dixon and Will Power, who made their first stops a little later

After making his last stop on lap 61, the same as his teammate Dixon, Palou just had to withstand the push from Power, who had stopped a lap later. Thanks to great push-to-pass management, Palou managed to preserve a two-second margin with the Australian which only dropped to just over a second in the final moments. With a calm and temper worthy of a veteran, Palou endured the pull and managed to a triumph of gigantic proportions in his 15th IndyCar race, the first driving for a great team.

Power and Dixon escorted the Spanish rider on the podium, and close to them ended O’Ward, who managed to overtake a Marcus Ericsson in the final stage of the race who lost a lot of ground, losing in the final laps to eighth place. Frenchman Sébastien Bourdais recorded a great re-debut with Team Foyt, advancing from 16th to fifth final place, beating the also promising Rinus VeeKay, who recovered masterfully after spinning in the initial multiple accident, and a Graham Rahal who saved a weekend to forget.

Romain Grosjean finished as the best of the rookies, completing the flat in tenth position, four places ahead of a Scott McLaughlin still in the process of adaptation. For his part, Jimmie Johnson managed to finish the race, fulfilling his main objective with only one spin in the race, and crossed the line in 19th position with three laps lost compared to Palou. A Palou that has started in the best possible way a journey in Ganassi that promises great emotions. Next week he will have another status when he hits the streets of St. Petersburg for the second date of the season.

FINAL RESULTS OF THE ALABAMA GRAND PRIZE OF INDYCAR 2021