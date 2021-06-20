IndyCar – Great victory for Álex Palou at Road America after the Newgarden breakdown

With an excellent career approach, and with a dose of final fortune, Álex Palou has achieved victory in the Road America Grand Prix, the second of the season and of his career in IndyCar, with the same car that won on this same track last year in the hands of Felix Rosenqvist. Starting from fifth position, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver won thanks to an unfortunate breakdown in the penultimate lap of the dominator of the race, Josef Newgarden, which Palou pressed throughout the event.

The exit was very fought in the positions of head, especially by a Jack Harvey who beat Colton Herta and tried unsuccessfully to beat poleman Newgarden. Herta also lost position with Power, but regained it immediately by sending the Australian to the grass, also costing him position with Álex Palou. Exhibiting a very good rhythm with his soft game, the Spaniard managed to overtake Herta after five laps and he stuck to the rear of Harvey, while the American was losing places to sixth place with vibrations in the front left wheel.

Loading tweet … 1406684414160130048

Newgarden carved out a comfortable seven-second lead ahead of a tense first period of stops where the strategies were beginning to be drawn up to three or four laps, with the wear of the tires being a fundamental aspect. Harvey had to wait for another car to pass at his stop, giving second place to Palou and third to Power, while Herta regained the top 5 at the expense of Romain Grosjean. On lap 16, once everyone had completed their stop, Jimmie Johnson lost control of his car in the middle sector, causing the first caution in a race in which he had been competitive against drivers such as Max Chilton or Dalton Kellett.

Relaunching on lap 19, Newgarden and Palou left in tandem leading the race, while Grosjean regained fifth place over Herta and Alexander Rossi gained a couple of spots to place seventh. It did not last long, since on lap 23 Marcus Ericsson caused the second yellow when spinning while being chased by Graham Rahal in 12th place. This caution led to massive pit stops, in which Grosjean came out of the top 10 and Rossi placed virtual fourth between Power and Herta.

Loading tweet … 1406672472171286536

We say virtual because Kevin Magnussen and Takuma Sato chose not to stop, allowing the Dane to lead laps in his first IndyCar race. The Dane, who was rolling on the edge of the top 20 to caution, did a good job in the highlight and even managed to get away from Sato, while Palou attacked Newgarden with no prize. Magnussen ended up losing margin due to his lack of experience in the machinery, and Sato passed him on lap 31, after which he entered the pits having kept Newgarden and Palou at bay.

Herta, who had passed Rossi in the highlight, he returned to the attack beating Power on lap 32, he was much more comfortable on hard tires. The Australian lost position on the next lap to Rossi, in which Sato finally gave up the real lead to Newgarden. On lap 35, Magnussen’s career ended with the second consecutive engine breakdown for the # 7 McLaren SP after the one suffered by Oliver Askew in Detroit. Only four drivers took the opportunity to stop, the most prominent being Harvey who occupied the sixth position.

Loading tweet … 1406683195723165700

The jump didn’t change much at the front, with the vast majority of drivers opting to stop between laps 39 and 41, all of them getting ahead of Scott Dixon from eighth. With that, New Zealander beat Rahal and Grosjean, and overtook Rossi on the track to take fifth in the normal strategy. At this time Chilton and Sato led, who had stopped before the yellow and held there until lap 48, while Askew, Harvey and Daly tried to extend in search of a miraculous yellow. Among them three, when lap 45 arrived, only Askew persevered ahead, with six seconds to spare, and the American held on until he stopped at 51 …

… but only a few seconds later, Ed Jones suffered a right rear suspension problem that made him spin around the Canada turn, causing a late yellow flag period that ended up marking the fate of the event. With two laps remaining at the moment of the highlight, Palou attacked with all and managed to get past Newgarden on the outside of Turn 1 to get to the front of the table. Almost immediately, the Penske driver noticed a gearbox problem: His car was no longer shifting gears, only downshifting, and he collapsed to the bottom of the pack.

With this, Palou drove comfortably to the end to break his tie in number of victories with Oriol Servià and regain the overall lead with style, leading Pato O’Ward by 28 points that he could only be ninth in a difficult race. Herta finished in the same second place that the race started and Power completed the podium ahead of a Dixon who went back to fishing in troubled river, gaining nine spots from his starting position. Grosjean’s daring finally paid off in the form of a top-five, beating a good Ericsson who won multiple spots on his last stint, including two passes over Rossi and O’Ward before yellow.

These last two, in fact, finished behind Takuma Sato, who saved a ghastly weekend based on strategy and a crazy final highlight in which he passed four cars. Among them, Max Chilton with his first top 10 at Carlin in what is his fourth season in the British lineup, leaving Rahal and Askew on the sidelines. With this, a very intense test concluded in which Palou was able to give a blow to the championship, which now leads with margin for an error that he will seek not to make. Above all, two weeks from now at Mid-Ohio, the last race before the Olympics break. But his credentials for the title are already more than presented. Álex Palou can be a champion, and today he has shown it.

FULL RESULTS OF THE ROAD AMERICA GP