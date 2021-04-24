IndyCar – Colton Herta’s hard-hitting pole in St. Petersburg; 10th place of Álex Palou

After a first year as a rookie in which he exceeded all expectations, and a first year at Andretti in which he led the formation against real heavyweights, 2021 promised to be a year in which to Colton herta it was his turn to launch an IndyCar championship offense. And even if Newgarden’s massive accident left his first race of the year in a third of a lap, the young American will have no one in front of him at the start of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, where he has achieved the fifth pole of his career in the unexpected absence of big favorite Will Power in the final round.

The 21-year-old American driver was one of the few drivers who seemed in a position to snatch pole from Penske, and he reciprocated in the moment of truth. Although the 1: 00.220 with which he led the Fast 12 was not the best time of the weekend (also remaining without breaking the track record), his spectacular return with used tires, losing just one tenth to score 1: 00.321, made him clear worthy of pole position, the first Andretti Autosport has achieved at this track since Tony Kanaan in 2008.

Loading tweet … 1386031492539748354

Being the Fast 12 the first session of the whole weekend that he was not leading, Josef Newgarden finally finished in third position, from which you must assert your good rhythm. In addition to Herta, the British surpassed him in his final attempt Jack Harvey, who returned to offer another of his extraordinary classifications. With nine top-7s in his last fourteen qualifications to date, the Shank driver brushed the ground and qualified for the third time in his career in the front row, matching his early Indy GP and Road America races last year.

With its glorious golden decoration, Simon Pagenaud finally signed a good classification, with his first top-4 on the grid since third place with which he started 2020 in Texas. French was the thing, since Sébastien Bourdais He continues to be sweet with Foyt on a route that suits him like a glove, as his fifth place shows. Duck O’Ward, for his part, he played to qualify in the Fast 6 with hard tires instead of the soft ones used, but this did not help him to gain more places to the Mexican, who fought with the McLaren SP car as if he were in a test of drifting.

Loading tweet … 1386030438238625796

The Fast 12 was the session in which the day of Alex Palou. In a weekend in which the rhythm does not seem to be to fight in the lead, narrowly surpass his group of the first round and ranking 10th can be considered a good result for the Spaniard, especially being only two places behind Scott Dixon, who brushed the accident up to two times in the first round. The New Zealander, whose position on the grid always usually matters little, was a few thousandths of the Dutchman Rinus VeeKay, another great promise for the future with a lot of present.

Added to ninth place by an inspired Graham Rahal, those first nine places were occupied by eight different teamsCoyne and Carlin being the only ones who did not join the equality party. This was mainly due to a bad Fast 12 by Alexander Rossi, who had more than enough pace to fight for pole position, the elimination of Scott McLaughlin in the first round despite being the fastest on hard tires and , above all, to Will Power disaster, with a bad first attempt and a second that ended in a spin, finishing the track’s 9-time poleman in 20th place.

Josef Newgarden touches the St. Petersburg record in the last practice sessionsRead news

Despite his promising pace in free practice, Romain Grosjean did not have as inspired a rating as Barber’s, and will start his second IndyCar race from 18th position as Coyne’s best driver. Who did find optimal progress at the end was Jimmie Johnson, who managed to reduce his disadvantage with the leading drivers to “only” 1.6 seconds, seven tenths less than in free practice. In the race he will suffer more, much more, and that is St. Petersburg forgives relatively little. Of course, if the event (18:40 in Spain) is as hectic as last year, everyone will have options for everything.

GRAND PRIZE RANKING OF ST. PETERSBURG 2021

PosPilotoEquipoMotorGROUP 1GROUP 2Fast 12Fast 61ºColton hertaAndrettiSling1: 00.365

1: 00.2201: 00.3212ºJack HarveyShankHonda1: 00.5021: 00.4261: 00.5703ºJosef NewgardenPenskeChevrolet1: 00.4431: 00.3421: 00.6074ºSimon PagenaudPenskeChevrolet1: 00.6371: 00.4381: 00.6355ºSébastien BourdaisFoytChevrolet1: 00.7181: 00.3571: 01.0016ºPato O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet1: 00.6021: 00.3991: 01.0797ºRinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet1: 00.5411: 00.4858ºScott DixonGanassiHonda1: 00.7921: 00.4999ºGraham RahalRahalHonda1: 00.4821: 00.56710 ºÁLEX PALOUGanassiHonda1: 00.6521: 00.62211ºAlexander RossiAndrettiHonda1: 00.2941: 00.64712ºJames HinchcliffeAndrettiHonda1: 00.6361: 00.86713ºRyan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda1: 00.85214ºScott McLaughlin (R) PenskeChevrolet1: 00.70415ºTakuma SatoRahalHonda1: 00.9161vondaºFarcusHonda1: 00.9161vondavondaGanasselHonda1: 00.9161vondavondaGanasselicsHelix517q5MarcusH07GancuseniGancus

McLaren SPChevrolet1: 00.95618ºRomain Grosjean (R) CoyneHonda1: 00.81219ºonor DalyCarpenterChevrolet1: 01.42220ºWill PowerPenskeChevrolet1: 01.11421ºEd JonesCoyneHonda1: 01.44522ºMax ChiltonCarlinoyJohnson 01.44522ºMax ChiltonCarlinoyJohnson 01.823Chevrolet1.350JohnsonChevrolet1.350JohnsonCheletti.3623.50Chevrolet1.3623Chevrolet

(R): Rookie at IndyCar