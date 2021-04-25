IndyCar – Colton Herta Victory and Exhibition in St. Petersburg; Palou’s fateful day

Showing even greater authority than he displayed on Saturday for pole position, Colton Herta displayed all his competitive strengths to dominate the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and claim his fourth career victory in IndyCar, his first on an urban track. He did so by holding off with a portentous rhythm a whole Josef Newgarden, who did his best to get his third straight win on the streets of St. Pete.

Herta was able to control from the start, without giving her line mate a choice. Jack Harvey in a start in which the top five positions remained intact. Graham Rahal and Alexander Rossi made the most progress in the middle zone, while Álex Palou started a complicated day falling from tenth to 14th positionIn the same way as a Pato O’Ward whose sixth place on the grid was fading little by little in a car with notable understeer problems.

Going out with the soft one, Herta and Harvey took the opportunity to pull and open a small hole, which came to nothing when Jimmie Johnson had a minor accident in the last corner after 17 laps. After the highlight, Harvey was unable to maintain a high pace on the softs, and Newgarden dispatched him on lap 31. Afterwards, the Penske driver went after Herta, while Harvey caused a big jam with the group of Simon Pagenaud and Sébastien Bourdais, injured by slight damage to the front wing after a touch at the start.

Just a few laps earlier, Takuma Sato began his drive by colliding with a flat tire James Hinchcliffe, and Rinus VeeKay lost multiple spots on his soft game. After the first round of stops, Rahal collided with Rossi in their fight for sixth place, Rossi suffering a puncture that led to a second touch that left them in the loophole. The yellow flag was bypassed to start a second stint in which Pagenaud was already in front of Harvey, and in which Scott Dixon had recovered from a bad start with overtaking and a good stop climbing from tenth to fifth place, over Sato and Bourdais.

It was in this second stint where Herta gave a driving clinic with the hard tires, taking Newgarden half a second per lap with a metronome beat until he got a lead of almost eleven seconds, and 19 with Pagenaud. The second stops did not change the situation much, but a second caution did. a new Johnson incident, this time a spin off turn 3. The jump was short-lived, as Hinchcliffe received his second collision of the day with a Ed Jones who got crossed on the track.

Despite riding the soft on its final stint, neither of the two highlights allowed Newgarden to overtake the race leader, a Herta who controlled the final laps like a veteran to achieve a victory that vindicates him even more after another unfortunate day for Rossi. Pagenaud completed a leisurely day with his first podium since his Iowa win in July 2020, and Harvey posted the second-best result of his career with fourth place. Showing his usual style, Dixon scratched another top-five, three places ahead of a Will Power whose recovery saw him finish just behind Sato and a Marcus Ericsson with very good pace on the soft tires.

Despite his initial suffering with the softs, VeeKay managed to finish ninth ahead of a Bourdais who again saved the flat, ahead of deep draft riders. The day, however, did not end well for a Palou who managed to regain tenth position at the start, but began to lose a lot in his last set of tires. Going 14th on the penultimate lap, he was pitted after an unspecified incident on the track and finished the day in 17th place, despite which he still narrowly retains the championship lead over Power and Dixon, and also scored the fastest race lap.

As an added consolation, his day was not as terrifying as O’Ward’s, for whom nothing seemed to go well, and whose second involvement of the day in an incident, this time in the collision of Jones and Hinchcliffe, caused him to lose the spoiler, falling to position 19. A race, in short, to forget about the Spanish-speaking drivers, and who will have to leave behind very quickly in the face of Next week’s double date at the Texas Oval.

