IndyCar – Alexander Rossi up front and Palou fourth in a shaky last free practice

Unlike the first practice session held hours before, the last 45-minute session prior to qualifying for the Alabama Grand Prix featured up to three different interruptions that cut into the rhythm of the IndyCar drivers. No doubt the increased intensity as the soft Firestones came into play wreaked havoc, hunting down at least two contenders for a pole for which Alexander rossi also presents credentials.

The Andretti Autosport driver was the fastest of the free seconds in Barber with a lap executed in the final moments of the session that lowered the track record four tenths more, to 1: 06.079. In a very surprising second position he placed Marcus ericsson, showing the great pace of Ganassi on this track, and beating in his final attempt the two main drivers of the team, Scott Dixon and Álex Palou, taking advantage of the fact that several drivers did not achieve their ideal lap before and after the third red flag.

In this sense, Palou was close to finishing in front again with a 1: 06.320, but his no improvement in the final attempt left him in fourth position. It was enough to pass a Felix Rosenqvist redeemed from his accident in the morning, as well as a good Ed Jones in Coyne’s lead car and a somewhat imprecise Pato O’Ward in setting a fast lap. Even with the asterisks already mentioned, Penske gave up almost completely on the soft tires, and Will Power was his only driver in the top 10 in eighth place.

In fact, Josef Newgarden went from third place in the morning to 14th in this session 2 after causing the last red flag, momentarily stalling the car after a violent correction at the exit of the last corner. Previously, Dalton kellett caused the first red with a spin in the middle of the track, but the palm took it Colton herta. The young American was still at a high level and was leading with a quarter of an hour to go when, squeezing into the second corner, it went over speed, crashing into the protections and finishing early a session in which his 15th place is not representative of his great speed.

Conor Daly continues to make good impressions with his final ninth position ahead of Jack Harvey and a Sébastien Bourdais who continues to find tenths in Foyt’s car. Having come in second before the second interruption and several drivers making their good lap, Romain Grosjean finished 17th in his first soft rubber tasting. In turn, Jimmie Johnson experienced the anticipated stagnation in a similar circumstance, finishing 1.8 behind Rossi and half a second from penultimate place, a Graham Rahal whose team has gone from being the fastest in 2019 on this track to one of the most suffers. It does not seem that they are going to repeat their first line in tonight’s classification (23:50 Spanish time) …

