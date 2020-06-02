First North American category that is canceled by the pandemic

They are already focused on 2021, a season in which according to them the best is yet to come

The 2020 Indy Lights season has been officially suspended by the coronavirus. The IndyCar promotion category will have no competition this year and will return to activity in 2021, a year that they hope will be an unforgettable one for both pilots and fans.

Since the coronavirus pandemic entered the United States in March, all sports categories have been in danger. Some like the IndyCar itself will have a season, although it will be shorter than usual, but others will not be able to compete in 2020, and that is the case with the Indy Lights.

The category hopes that the drivers understand this final decision and that they work as hard as possible to get perfectly to the start of the 2021 season, a campaign in which according to them, the best is yet to come.

“After speaking with IndyCar and understanding their steadfast commitment to advancing the Indy Lights, we decided together to suspend the 2020 Indy Lights season. We recognize that this will cause some difficulties, but we hope that all participants realize the need for this decision and look to 2021 with the promise of better things to come, “says Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of the category in an official statement.

From the IndyCar itself they have expressed their pity for this decision, and maintains that it will be very bad news for all the pilots, followers and fans. Of course, from this day they prepare to make the best season 2021 possible, both from the point of view of entertainment and competition.

“The Road to Indy is extremely important to IndyCar. This has been a difficult decision, knowing the impact it would have on competitors and how disappointing it would be for fans. However, it became clear that we should focus our collective efforts on preparing for a really solid Indy Lights season for 2021 “, Jay Frye, President of IndyCar has declared to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.