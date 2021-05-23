Indy 500 – Scott Dixon tight pole, with Alex Palou in second row

I had already warned, and Scott Dixon has a tendency not to be a traitor when he warns. The New Zealand driver’s last pole in the IndyCar Series dated back to the Indianapolis 500 in 2017, four years ago, which has not prevented him from winning two more titles since then to an account in which he already has six. This Sunday, Dixon has once again hit the table by taking over what is his fourth pole at Indianapolis, a number that puts him at the level of a select number of legends of the oval, in a classification in which his teammate Álex Palou managed to exceed expectations after his accident yesterday.

The veteran Ganassi driver had the initiative of the last attempt by setting the best time on Saturday, and put the hammer on the table with an impressive 232,757 miles per hour first lap, resetting 24 hours later the best qualifying lap of the last 25 years. Although his speed suffered on the fourth and final lap, his average 231,685 miles per hour was enough to take pole position, equaling Rex Mays, AJ Foyt and Hélio Castroneves in poles of the Indy 500, and being just behind six o’clock by Rick Mears. All of them achieved at least three race victories: Dixon has only tasted cold milk in 2008.

The Colton Herta’s spectacular ranking, who was over 231 miles per hour in his four laps, was not enough (231,655), the American driver remaining just 20 thousandths of what would have been the youngest pole in the history of the event. By surprise, his companion on the front line will be another young talent, Rinus VeeKay, who progressed diametrically on his Saturday record to sneak into third place with a 231,511, one spot above his 2020 grand qualy. Ed carpenter he equaled almost one thousandth the record of his ward, remaining only four thousandths from the first line. Imposing progress for the perennial Indianapolis qualifying team to fear, and the only one that has been able to go really fast on Chevrolet engines.

In order to Alex Palou, this classification not only served to place himself on the grid, but also to regain feelings after his accident, something he probably achieved. Although his average of 230,616 was slightly worse than yesterday, Hélio Castroneves’ biggest drop in performance took him to the second row of the grid in sixth place, one spot ahead of last year’s frustrating ranking. The Spaniard was also superior to the attempts of Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marcus Ericsson, who complete the third row with Castroneves in between.

Previously, another type of drama was experienced during the fight to occupy the last line of the grid, with Will Power as the main protagonist. The Penske driver, who won the event in 2018, needed a good try to dismiss any doubts, but his car came close to gambling, and the Australian hit the wall on lap four. Fortunately for him, the loss of speed was minimal, and Power will start the Indy 500 from the penultimate position, behind a Sage Karam that ensured its presence in the race with a little more solvency.

As expected, the decisive duel had as contenders Simona de Silvestro and Charlie Kimball. While the Swiss driver was able to replicate her laps the day before to qualify the women’s team Paretta Autosport, Kimball was unable to reach the 228 average, falling out of the Indy 500 for the first time after 10 starts after a failed second final attempt. In the same way, RC Enerson it managed to reach an average of 227 miles, but Top Gun Racing did not have more resources or possibilities to improve the performance of its car, paying for the late completion of the program with the elimination of the American rookie.

An additional free practice session will take place tonight in which the turbos will return to their normal pressure, beginning to prepare the ground for the race. After today, there will only be a two-hour session next Friday before a race in which Honda powered teams will not have as much of an advantage on long runs, in which Ganassi has more weapons than ever to give Dixon his second victory in the Indy 500, in which Álex Palou will aspire to everything, and in which Penske will suffer more than ever in the oval that his owner has owned for years 17 months. In short, Indianapolis.

results of the FAST NINE OF THE 500 MILES OF INDIANAPOLIS 2021

1Scott dixonGanassiSling231,6852Colton HertaAndrettiHonda231,6553Rinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet231,5114Ed CarpenterCarpenterChevrolet231,5045 Tony Kanaan Ganassi Honda231,0326ÁLEX PALOUGanassi Honda230,6167Ryan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda230,4998Hélio CastronevesShankHonda230,3559 Marcus Ericsson Ganassi Honda230,318

2021 indianapolis 500 LAST ROW SHOOTOUT results

31Sage KaramDreyer & ReinboldChevrolet229,15632Will PowerPenskeChevrolet228,87633Simona by SilvestroParettaChevrolet228,353Charlie KimballFoytChevrolet227,811227.584RC Enerson (R) Top Gun Chevrolet227,298226,813