Indy 500 – Hélio Castroneves achieves a historic fourth win at the expense of an imperial Álex Palou

It was close. It was very, very close. Closer than any other Spanish driver has ever been. As close as a few meters, a few tenths, a few turns. That is what Álex Palou has lacked to clinch a historic Indianapolis 500 victory, in what was his second time in the event, having led for quite a few spells … but the Brickyard had other plans. Two laps from the end, it was Hélio Castroneves who took the lead, and he no longer let go, thereby obtaining a historic fourth victory in the test.

The cruel outcome for the Spanish rider came after a very solid race in which he rolled in eighth place in the opening bars, and was advancing position by position, stop by stop, to lead after his third stoppage on lap 115. At this precise moment, his career became an absolute duel with Castroneves, in which both drivers were exchanging positions with certain periodicity without Pato O’Ward, the man who was escorting them, being able to do much due to lack of top speed.

In the final laps, the change of positions in the lead intensified. After losing the lead shortly before, Palou regained it with five laps remaining despite Castroneves’ changes of direction, and tried to take advantage of Felix Rosenqvist’s slipstream to distance the Brazilian. The strategy, however, did not work. Castroneves regained the lead at the start of lap 199, and he was able to take better advantage of a cloud of pilots bent in front of him to prevent any response from the Ganassi man, cementing a historic triumph.

At 46, Castroneves becomes the fourth oldest winner in the history of the event, and his previous triumphs of 2001, 2002 and 2009 allow him Match the three great legends of the 500 miles: AJ Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967, 1977), Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Rick mears (1979, 1984, 1988 and 1991). All this, in the fastest Indy 500 in history and with fewer dropouts, only three. All this, at the expense of a Palou who argued after the race that “I couldn’t be sad with a second place”, despite the fact that, in effect, “it hurts a lot.” It is the second position that nobody wants, but the one that can serve the most for their future.

The French Simon Pagenaud, with a methodical career, advanced from 26th position to finish third ahead of O’Ward and a good Ed Carpenter who was screwed up by strategy at the first caution after Stefan Wilson’s accident in the pits. It was in that caution, during the first period of pit stops, that the poleman’s career collapsed. Scott Dixon, who ran out of gas while the pits were closed, and it took a long time to get back out while refueling. Although he played it to a late attempt to save a stop, he could finally only finish 17th.

He fared somewhat better for his line mates, although none were part of the final conversation, as Colton Herta collapsed on his final stint for undetermined reasons, and both Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly, who led much of the middle of the race, finished eighth and 13th on pit errors and insufficient pace. At the same time, Graham Rahal could have fought for great things had it not been for a mistake in his parry. who sent him to the wall on lap 118 when a wheel came off his car.

All this played to the benefit of pilots like Santino Ferrucci and Sage Karam, who scratched great positions despite being very late, like a Juan Pablo Montoya who showed that there is still wood at the stake to scratch a top 10. Continuing with his perennial bad luck in these last two years, Alexander Rossi suffered the same problems as DixonBut boosted, he lost a second round and finished in a 29th place that greatly compromises his season.

A season in which Palou has resumed the IndyCar lead, now with a more substantial margin than in the past, and in which today he confirmed that his place as a star driver at Ganassi is not something fleeting, but rather a circumstance that the rest of the grid will have to get used to. Who knows if the Spanish rider will once again enjoy such a good opportunity to drink the milk, but today he had to give up the spotlight to a historic victory in which he was fortunate to be part.