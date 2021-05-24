Indy 500 – Álex Palou qualifies for the Fast 9 despite his heavy accident

Luck sometimes tends to be a very hard-to-please damsel in Indianapolis. Ask Alex Palou, who last year set the best speed of the entire grid on the first lap of his Fast 9 before a mechanical problem threw him out of any option to make him start seventh. In this second year, Palou has once again achieved a place among the nine fastest men who will compete for pole for the Indianapolis 500… but his own presence in the session is still unknown, as luck bites him again in the wrong way, this time on the first day of training.

The Ganassi rider had recorded the sixth fastest time on the grid with an average of 231,145 miles per hour, which would become seventh after being improved by Rinus VeeKay. In order to protect himself against potential attempts to shut him out, Palou went back out on track for a second qualifying attempt. However, after two promising first laps, briefly lost control of the car at Turn 2, just enough to collide sideways with the wall, significantly damaging your car. Fortunately, he did not suffer any physical damage, but circumstances meant that no other pilot threatened his status, so this second attempt would not have been necessary. There was no way to know before, and that is sometimes the risk that has to be taken.

Ahead, his teammates had destroyed the chrono. Scott Dixon posted the fastest first lap (232.574) in 25 years to finish averaging 231.828 mph, somewhat slower than his pole position in 2017, but enough to get first place, while Tony kanaan He qualified third a short distance, and Marcus Ericsson managed to take the ninth and last place that gave access to a Fast 9 to which the four cars of the team managed to qualify. Between Dixon and Kanaan, a spectacular Colton Herta, which overcame a late draw order to get the second best time, taking advantage of the mild conditions at the beginning of the day.

Despite the notable speed disadvantage compared to Honda engines, Chevrolet will have two machines in the fight for pole thanks to the good work of Ed Carpenter Racing, with boss Ed Carpenter in fourth place and Rinus VeeKay in fifth, the only driver to slip through the top on a second attempt, at the expense of Alexander Rossi. Just behind, the surprises were given by two former test winners: Helio Castroneves, sixth ranked, and Ryan Hunter-Reay with the eighth fastest time. None entered the pools for Fast 9, but their experience and good work allowed them to find the speed that they had lacked days ago.

Loading tweet … 1396278578598318086

Ed Jones was left at the gates of Fast 9 on his second attempt, as did the two McLaren SP lead drivers and a surprising Pietro Fittipaldi who went from doubtful to solidly in the first half of the grid. By cons, Team Rahal cars disappointed, with Takuma Sato ranked 15th best when they aspired to sneak at least two cars into Fast 9. It wasn’t a good day for Jack Harvey either, who needed a second attempt in less than optimal conditions after his first run was disastrous for some weird blistering problems end in one of its rubbers.

The most important problems attacked the Team Penske, which exhibited the anticipated lack of speed. Rookie Scott McLaughlin, curiously, was the most solvent in 17th position, four places ahead of a desperate Josef Newgarden, while Simon Pagenaud could only be 26th. The biggest drama, however, he starred in Will Power, who confirmed the dire sensations of Fast Friday by falling out of the top 30 in his two attempts without passing a 229,228. This fact will force him to fight this Sunday in the Last Row Shootout to avoid being one of the two eliminated, a cut that he should be able to overcome by having the right speed for it.

Top 5 for Álex Palou in a revealing Fast Friday led by Scott DixonRead news

His fight against the clock generated a moment of great confusion in the final moments in which Team Foyt took advantage of a loophole in the regulations to knock the Australian out. After their second attempt 12 minutes from the end was not enough to remove Dalton Kellett, this team opted to withdraw the Canadian’s time and get him back on track on the line of highest preference. In previous years, this would have meant that Power would have taken his place by having the next best time, but the regulation currently stipulates that any time out of the top 30 in this session is completely canceled, something that many had overlooked until that moment.

Kellett achieved a significantly lower speed (228,323), and the presence of Simona de Silvestro as the next qualifier left Power out of time for a final third attempt. The Swiss, who had done a 228,395 minutes before, fell short in what was her third attempt, and will be another of the five pilots who will have to fight for the last row, completing this session Sage Karam, a Charlie Kimball very lacking in speed and RC Enerson, the main candidate to be eliminated as he lacks a lot of speed compared to the rest. Today, the drama will return to Indianapolis for the second and final day, and It remains to be seen if Palou will be able to be part of that drama, or if it will do so competitively.

2021 Indianapolis 500 Fast Nine Results

1Scott dixonGanassiSling231,8282Colton HertaAndrettiHonda231,648230.2293Tony KanaanGanassiHonda231,6394Ed CarpenterCarpenterChevrolet231,616

5Rinus VeeKayCarpenterChevrolet230.841231,4836Hélio CastronevesShankHonda231,164aborted7ÁLEX PALOUGanassi Honda231,145crash8Ryan Hunter-ReayAndrettiHonda231,1399 Marcus Ericsson Ganassi Honda231,10410Alexander RossiAndrettiHonda231,04611 Ed Jones Rahal Honda 230.246231,04412Pato O’WardMcLaren SPChevrolet230,86413 Pietro Fittipaldi (R) CoyneHonda230,84614 Felix Rosenqvist McLaren SP Chevrolet 230.498230,74415Takuma SatoRahalHonda230,708Aborted16James HinchcliffeAndrettiHonda230,56317 Scott McLaughlin (R) PenskeChevrolet230,55718Graham RahalRahalHonda230,52119Conor DalyCarpenterChevrolet230,427230.27320Jack HarveyShankHonda225.496230,19121Josef NewgardenPenskeChevrolet230.049230,07122J. R. HildebrandFoytChevrolet229,98023Santino FerrucciRahalChevrolet229,949Aborted24Juan Pablo MontoyaMcLaren SPChevrolet229.737229,89125Marco AndrettiAndrettiHonda229.261229,872229.87026Simon PagenaudPenskeChevrolet229,77827Sebastien BourdaisFoytChevrolet229,74428Stefan WilsonAndrettiHonda229,714229.694229.63229Max ChiltonCarlinChevrolet229,41730Dalton KellettFoytChevrolet229,250 **228.323 ** Will PowerPenske Chevrolet 229.052229,228Sage KaramDreyer & ReinboldChevrolet229,158Aborted AbortedCharlie KimballFoytChevrolet228,401AbortedSimona by SilvestroParettaChevrolet228.173228,395228.013RC Enerson (R) Top GunChevrolet227,283aborted

**: Kellett’s first half was retired, and no one beat the second after.