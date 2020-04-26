It is just over 7 hours in Jaraguá do Sul. The first employees of the industrial giant Weg arrive to work by car, corporate bus or bicycle, a means of transport widely used in the interior of Santa Catarina. The daily life of the company – a multinational that has units in various parts of the world, including in Europe and China – has gained new rules since mid-March. At the entrance door, all employees have the temperature measured by non-contact cameras or thermometers. It is only the first sign of how the coronavirus began to change the daily life of the economy. These are changes that should extend to various parts of the country.

As Weg did not stop the activities of factories in Santa Catarina and São Paulo, it had to act quickly when the new coronavirus arrived in the country, says industrial director Alberto Yoshikazu Kuba. The advantage was the experience of the company’s Chinese unit, where the pandemic started two months earlier. Contrary to what happens today in Brazil, the Chinese federal government has determined clear protocols for industries. The use of masks, alcohol gel, the measurement of temperature and social distance were Chinese requirements replicated here. In Jaraguá do Sul alone, Weg has 15 thousand employees.

In both China and Brazil, the company was reasonably unaffected by the pandemic. “We spent ten days in China,” says Kuba. Here, Weg concentrates its operations in the interior of Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

In a meeting promoted by the NGO Comunitas on Friday between state governments, the vice governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, said that the pressure from the health system is greater in the municipalities closer to the capital and that the resumption of activities will take this into account. account. “In general, the cases are more concentrated in the capitals”, says Regina Esteves, president of Comunitas.

Carmakers

In ABC São Paulo, multinationals are organizing to return to work. Scania, which produces buses and trucks in São Bernardo do Campo, will resume activities tomorrow. It is the first automaker from São Paulo to resume operations since almost all companies in the sector (63 in all) closed their doors, on their own, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The preparation of Scania, according to the vice president of human resources, Danilo Rocha, follows rules of the World Health Organization (WHO) and public health agencies at the federal, state and municipal levels. To organize the resumption, the company also relied on protocols from countries like China and Germany.

“We analyzed all the procedures from the moment the employee leaves home to come to the factory until the time he returns, following the pillars of safety, cleanliness and changing habits,” says Rocha.

The first measure adopted was the division of employees into two shifts to reduce the density of people. Before the pandemic, the factory operated in a single shift, from 7 am to 4:15 pm. Now there will be two, with half the staff keeping that schedule and the other working from 5:30 pm to 12:20 am.

The fleet of 70 buses that take employees to the factory has been doubled so that everyone can sit alone. On the vehicle’s stairs there is a carpet with product to clean the shoes, and then the first container with alcohol gel for the hands, a product that is at the entrance, on the assembly line, in the bathrooms and cafeterias.

In the ordinance there are appointments to maintain the distance between workers, nurses to measure the temperature and distribution of masks. Breakfast starts to be served in kits and no longer in a room to avoid crowds.

Procedures

A few days ago, employees received a booklet at home with all the data and procedures to be followed going forward. The material, says Rocha, ended up being copied even by the Swedish headquarters and companies from other countries.

The number of times the factory has undergone severe cleaning has gone from two to six. “The first week of return will be more for orientations, for adaptation to what happens to be the ‘new normal’, without agglomerations and with great care to hygiene”, says Rocha. Scania employs 4,000 people, but most of the administrative staff will remain in the home office.

Weg, which is already more advanced in the resumption process, says that reinforcing the recommendations never hurts. Both in the factory and in the office, the work station is interrupted, hourly, with hand hygiene recommendations and social distance. It is a “new normal” that will take some time to be fully assimilated.

