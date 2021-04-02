Industrias will re-premiere its ‘house’ on Sunday against Barça

04/02/2021 at 08:03 CEST

The ‘dean’ of Spanish futsal, Industrias Santa Coloma, will return to its home in Pavelló Nou next Sunday (12.30 pm / Esport3) after a ‘banishment’ of more than two years for renovation works.

The Colombians, who were forced to play during this time in up to three different pavilions, have been training for days on the new track and the long-awaited re-run of the facility could not have had a better guest. And is that Barça will be the visitor in the duel of the 26th day of Primera.

The league match will be the first to officially host the pavilion and could have an audience in the immaculate stands if the Procicat and the City Council do not prevent it. Of a total of 1,500 seats expandable to 2,400, 30% of the capacity could be allowed.

Now you can say with all the letters that It is the ‘NOU’ Pavelló Nou after a comprehensive reform that has involved an investment of 4.4 million euros and which was essential to adapt to the regulations required in the highest category of futsal.

In addition to Industries, it will host almost twenty sports entities that will benefit from the absolute improvements of a facility that had been totally outdated (its first inauguration dates from 1977).

Last Saturday the formal inauguration took place of the charming pavilion and that same day its doors were opened for all the people of Colom.

Sports handicap

The players of Industrias Santa Coloma They were able to train for the first time in the renovated facilities on March 23 and thanks to the stoppage of the Spanish Cup they have had a few more days to adapt to the new court before their first match against none other than the Catalans.

Santa Coloma now has a first class facility

Not playing Industries their matches where they trained has hurt them and in what way this season. The results did not arrive and the coach Javi Rodríguez stood in mid-January and decided to play yes or yes in the La Colina pavilion, where they exercised.

Since then They have chained good results: three wins against Ribera Navarra, O Parrulo and Burela, the only ones the team has worn throughout the league campaign. The coach applied the football maxim of ‘you play as you train’ and transformed it into ‘you play where you train’. And he was not wrong.

A long ‘exile’

Industries stopped playing their matches at the Nou Pavelló back in February 2019 and he had to ‘go into exile’ at the Olímpic de Badalona, ​​the headquarters of Joventut, an installation dedicated almost exclusively to playing basketball games.

This motivated that the team had to train in another Badalonese pavilion, the aforementioned La Colina, in which they have finally chained their best results. In addition, the current campaign began as a local in the charming Camp del Ferro pavilion in Barcelona.

There are no two without three?

In the purely sporting aspect, the Catalan derby arrives for both with irregular dynamics. Barça has the urgent need to win if they want to climb positions in the league with the resounding defeat against Inter in the final of the Spanish Cup still very recent, while the locals cannot miss more points at home if they do not want to complicate their stay. Industrias has only won three home games, although before the Catalans they always give their chest a do.

Industries eliminated Barça in the Copa del Rey

Industries knows how to stop the Barça artillery and has already shown it twice this season. In the first, Javi Rodríguez’s men won on November 13 in a league match (1-2) at the Palau Blaugrana with a double from its top scorer, the Slovakian Tomas Drahovsky (he has already had 17).

And last February 9, in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey those of Javi Rodríguez gave a good account of the Catalans 3-1 with another two goals from Drahovsky to access the Final Four of the Copa del Rey (still no date set) together with Movistar Inter, Levante and ElPozo.